CEDAR SPRINGS — Hudsonville Unity Christian kept shooting at Maggi McHugh’s strong side.
It didn’t really seem to matter, though.
McHugh came up with two massive saves in a penalty kicks shootout to propel Boyne City into the soccer program’s first state championship game.
McHugh stonewalled two shots to her right and another hit the post just beyond her outstretched arms diving again to her right.
“That’s my strong side so I was happy they kept shooting that way,” the sophomore netminder said.
In between, the Ramblers made all three PKs — by Megan Harmeling, Ava Maginity and Jordan Noble, whose shot to her left ended it and sent Rambler players flailing onto the field in a frenzy.
“I said, ‘If you save one PK, you’re a saint,’” Boyne head coach Ed Fantozzi said. “’You save two, you’re a god.’ And she pretty much scared the third girl into playing it far enough wide that it hit the post, so as far as I’m concerned she saved three.”
No. 4-ranked Boyne City (21-1-2) moves on to face No. 1 Detroit Country Day in Friday’s 1 p.m. final at Michigan State University. Country Day beat Williamston 1-0 in the other semifinal Tuesday.
Unity, ranked No. 2 in the state, led 1-0 on a Brianna Rose goal off a long free kick into the top right corner of the net 1:44 into the first of two 10-minute overtime sessions following a scoreless 40 minutes of regulation.
To make matters worse, senior midfielder Jaelyn Jarema left the game with 3:06 left in the first OT with what is feared to be a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee that already sported a brace. Ramblers midfielder Kari Day also left the game with a foot injury in the second overtime.
Ariel Himmelspach-McKillip tied the game with a goal off a corner kick play, pushing the ball across the goal line in a massive scrum of players from both teams.
“I don’t even know what happened, but the ball just came in and went through like the goalies’ hands,” Himmelspach-McKillip said. “I just pushed my way through.”
The ball went in off her hip, giving the Ramblers new life.
“We knew we had hope, because we just always have hope and we always have determination,” Himmelspach-McKillip said. “And our coach just leads us to it in a way and we have so much team love that we knew we had a chance at it.”
Once the game went the penalty kicks, McHugh handled the rest.
Taylor Noble and Inanna Hauger didn’t even get to go in the five-player shootout before the Ramblers clinched it, thanks to McHugh.
“Maggi saved it, so that’s fine with me,” Taylor Noble said. “I’m totally cool with that.”
Boyne City took it to Hudsonville Unity in the first half, with the Crusaders returning the favor in the second. But neither put the ball in the net, forcing overtime.
McHugh also made several big saves in the second half, wrapping up a bouncing ball in the box with 26:29 remaining and coming up with another stop at the right post with 6:51 to go.
“When we were down, it was really rough because most of time we haven’t been like that, so we had to face fighting back,” senior defender Ally Herrick said. “And once we scored that next one, it was like a breath of fresh air. It was exciting and it meant that we could do it. The whole energy kind of flipped.”
McHugh, who had never been in a shootout or faced a penalty kick before, stopped Rose on Unity’s first PK attempt. Harmeling went right post for Boyne’s first PK goal, and then McHugh dove to her right to rob Sophia Heyboer.
Maginity’s goal to the right gave Boyne a 2-0 advantage, and the Crusaders’ Jade Taylor took a shot to the same side as the others, but wider in order to get past a diving McHugh and the shot bounced off the goal post. That set up Jordan Noble to finish it off.
“The first save really set everything in motion,” Herrick said. “Jordan’s goal was perfect. And everybody, the energy, the crowd, all of us, it was just electric.”
Now the Ramblers, who lost in the semifinals in 2019 and then had the 2020 season taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic, get another shot at a state title with a senior-heavy group.
“My team is going to work hard and I know if we keep doing it, we can do it,” Taylor Noble said. “It’s going to be awesome, a really cool experience.”