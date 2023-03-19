EAST LANSING —The Bradfords might not have to pay for a meal or wait for a table for a long time in Maple City after bringing home a state title Saturday.
The No. 1 ranked Glen Lake Lakers claimed their first girls basketball title since 1978 and first Division 4 title after beating Baraga at the Breslin Center, 60-43.
“This is funny because my brother-in-law teases me quite a bit about that and calls me commissioner once in a while,” Lakers’ head coach Jason Bradford said with a smile. “It’ll be like, “Hey, you need to wait 30 minutes for a table, and there’ll be someone from the high school who would slide us in.”
Coach Bradford said his daughters think he’s more popular than them.
Bradford spent the last eight of his 15 seasons with Glen Lake coaching either his daughter Grace or his daughter Maddie. Or both.
In Grace’s senior year, the Lakers made it to the D3 state semifinals but fell short. Maddie now has bragging rights over Grace after collecting a team-high 28 points on Saturday in the championship victory.
“It feels good because I made it further than her,” Maddie said, laughing.
“I wish I was out there with them, but I’m extremely proud of them both,” Grace said. “All their hard work has paid off to achieve this goal.”
Grace wrapped up her freshman season at Lake Superior State University, earning the Freshman of the Year award for the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and awaits for Maddie to join her next season.
“I’m excited for her to join me and be able to play with her again, and just having her around the college life,” Grace said.
With both of Coach Bradford’s daughters off to college, they both spoke glowingly about the lessons they’ve learned from their dad — and he said his daughters have continued to bring him joy.
After winning regionals this season, the veteran coach hoped that wasn’t their last game together, and he has been dreading the day she steps off the court for Glen Lake. Now that Maddie is a champion, he couldn’t be happier.
“Going this far as a senior, you can’t describe that,” Coach Bradford said. “That’s every athlete’s dream to punch that ticket and make that last trip with a championship. Last year, my oldest daughter Grace made it to the semis but didn’t get over the hump, so this is special — and there’s nothing like it.”
And Grace couldn’t be happier with how Maddie’s career has ended.
“Whenever I play with her, I push her to be the best she can be on and off the court. Being able to see her on her own, because we’d played together since middle school, it’s awesome to see her become a leader,” Grace said.
The Bradfords, in the three seasons they spent together, racked up more than 60 wins and four titles.
The Bradford legacy even has a chant dedicated to them created by the student section. Whenever Grace or Maddie made a play, they chanted “We have a Bradford.”
Maddie ends her Glen Lake career year with more than 1,000 career points. After the win, she was in the hallway of the Breslin Center talking with her teammate, senior Ruby Hogan, about ring sizes.
Basketball has been more than just a sport to the Bradfords, it’s been a way they’ve connected and bonded since Grace and Maddie were born.
JJ Bradford, the oldest, spent four seasons on the boys basketball team. With the girls coming from a basketball family, Grace has learned a lot by observing her dad.
“When I was younger, I’d always go to his practices and shoot around the hoop, and watch how much work he put into it,” Grace said. “It’s cool because he’s my role model.”
Since basketball is life for them, Grace said pridefully that she’d beat Maddie one-on-one in a basketball game. Coach Bradford and Maddie agreed Grace would win if they played just inside.
“It’ll be a good matchup,” the father of the loving sibling rivals said.
Glen Lake basketball won’t look the same without Grace or Maddie on the floor, but the Bradfords’ legacies will be remembered forever.
