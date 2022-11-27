DETROIT — Traverse City St. Francis’ own dominance may have been its downfall.
Jackson Lumen Christi rallied from a 12-0 fourth-quarter deficit against the Gladiators, who blew out every other top-10 team they faced and hadn’t played its starters much in the second half, outside of two games.
Titans players said they thought the Gladiators wore down in the second half, and Lumen Christi (11-3) scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to complete the 15-12 victory in Saturday’s Division 7 football state championship game at Ford Field in Detroit.
“I don’t know if they were ready to play a full game,” Titans senior linebacker Conor Smith said.
No. 1-ranked St. Francis (13-1) mustered only two second-half first downs after a season in which the Gladiators outscored their opponents 617-173 and defeated a half dozen teams ranked in the top 10 of their division at the time. The last four of those were by a combined score of 203-35.
“One of the things that hurt them is they’re so good that they didn’t have to play very many four-quarter games,” Brogan said. “Then you move from the up north environment to indoors and it gets hot like it did. They wore down a little bit.”
St. Francis largely controlled the first half, but the Gladiators went into the locker room with only a 12-0 lead as several opportunities to extend that advantage were squandered. The Gladiators’ usually flawless special teams units struggled, missing a field goal and failing to convert either point after attempt — one because of an errant snap.
Wyatt Nausadis went up and over Titans defender Britton Hampton at the goal line, lunging into the end zone for a 12-0 lead with 34 seconds left in the first half.
St. Francis struck first on a Joey Donahue 1-yard TD plunge 9:38 before halftime. The Glads also marched to the Titans 7-yard line in the first quarter before Ty Martinchek missed a 24-yard field goal attempt.
“We won the first half and lost the second half,” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. “We didn’t play how we typically play, but a lot of that had to do with the way that Jackson Lumen Christi played us today.”
“It’s a bitter pill to swallow for sure,” Sellers continued, “especially because a lot of these guys were in this same situation two years ago and had every intention of coming back here this year in righting that runner-up finish with a championship.”
Lumen Christi’s offense struggled mightily against the Glads for most of three quarters, with seven possessions ending in four punts, a fumble and two John Hagelstein interceptions.
It came alive in the late third and fourth stanzas, gaining 121 yards in the fourth quarter (112 of that on the ground) and chewing up time. The Gladiators ran only six offensive plays in the final quarter.
“We didn’t execute up front very well,” Sellers said. “We definitely made plays defensively to keep us in the ballgame. But then in the second half, they got rolling and became too much for the guys to handle. But they fought to the bitter end.”
Donahue and Hagelstein led the Glads’ defense with 13 stops each, with Harrison Shepherd racking up nine before leaving the game with an injury in the fourth quarter. Hathaway finished with eight tackles, including two sacks and four tackles for loss, despite playing on a sprained ankle sustained against New Lothrop that had him in a walking boot during the week.
“It definitely hurt, but that didn’t matter in this game,” said Hathaway, who also rushed six times for 20 yards. “I didn’t even think about it and was trying to play my game.”
Nausadis led St. Francis in rushing with 77 yards on 11 carries. He completed 9-of-17 passes for 85 yards.
Lumen Christi took a 15-12 lead on a Derrick Walker 2-yard plunge and Joe Lathers conversion run that St. Francis challenged, but was upheld after review with 7:05 left.
Alex Pastoriza picked off a Nausadis pass three plays later to give the Titans the ball back, and they ran the remaining 6:21 off the clock with a grinding, 11-play drive, all on the ground.
“I just saw a running back in the flats and a flag behind him,” Pastoriza said. “Coach is always screaming at me to take the deeper out, so I just stayed back and the ball came my way.”
Walker said he was screaming “Yes, sir!” as he dove for the first down that let the Titans run the final 1:28 off the clock.
“We just don’t give up,” Walker said. “We all know the work we put in and everything we did in the offseason and throughout the season. Not too many people believed in us, but we all believed in ourselves.”
Lumen Christi scored its first touchdown on a Lathers 18-yard run to finish off a 12-play, 83-yard drive, overcoming five penalties to keep the possession going.
Lathers, who ran for 115 yards on 21 carries and threw for 99 more on 9 of 15 passing, said the Titans’ Week Two 42-35 loss to St. Francis gave the team an extra push throughout the week.
“It was so motivating,” Lathers said. “That’s the one thing that we were talking about all week, was that we lost our way early in the season. When we had our 0-3 start and faced so much adversity, we all knew we were going to come back and people doubted us.”
Lumen Christi started the season 0-3 for the first time in program history but closed it out with 11 straight victories.
“It was fun and to win it the way we did made it all the sweeter,” Brogan said. “Starting the way we did, 0-3 and losing to them the second the ballgame and have the kids hang with it the way they did and then in a sense falling behind to 0-3 again in the first half and coming back and playing the second half that we did.”
Burke Flowers added 29 rushing yards, Donahue had 42 receiving yards and 12 rushing and Drew Hardy caught two passes for 24 yards while playing with an injured hand that required a soft cast the last two weeks.
“They were two totally different games,” Brogan said. “The first one, nobody to stop anybody. Today, defense carried the day.”
No northwest Lower Michigan squad has won a state title since Central Lake in 2017, and St. Francis is the last 11-player team to take the title, back in 2009.
“We’re going to right now reflect on the season that we had,” Sellers said. “This one’s going to sting, but we’re going to keep it in perspective. At the end of the day, it’s a game of football. As a wise man once told me when my season was over as a senior, the sun’s going to come up tomorrow.”
