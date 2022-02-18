TRAVERSE CITY — The moment wasn’t too big for Luke VanderRoest.
Despite playing in his first McCullough Cup — the annual clash between crosstown rivals Traverse City Central and Traverse City West — the freshman Trojan showed the savvy of a seasoned veteran Thursday, lighting the lamp for a game-winning goal in the third period.
VanderRoest’s goal made it 2-1 with 7:05 left to play at Howe Arena, the home to both the Trojans and Titans. Chase Adams scored an empty-netter with 2 seconds remaining to give Central the 3-1 victory — the Trojans’ 20th in the 25 years of the McCullough Cup.
“It felt great,” VanderRoest said. “I saw an open lane for Coop (Tyler Cooper) on the blue and he passed it over. I saw that in an NHL highlight on YouTube yesterday. It was gorgeous.”
Central head coach Chris Givens said VanderRoest “plays a lot older than he is.”
“It’s a big, big moment for a freshman,” Givens said.
Givens has been telling VanderRoest to shoot more. When VanderRoest had an opportunity to put it on net Thursday, he listened to his coach.
“In the locker room before the game, I was preparing for every time that I got the puck, I’d shoot it,” VanderRoest said. “Every puck is my puck, and I have to race for everything.”
The proper name for the game is the Jeffrey J. McCullough Memorial Challenge Cup, which is traditionally the second of the two Big North Conference games between the Trojans and Titans. McCullough was a three-year varsity player for Central who died of cancer in October 1996, just weeks into his senior year of high school. Central retired McCullough’s No. 14 jersey and put it on display in the lobby of Howe Arena.
“All the emotion with that, it was another tight game,” Givens said. “But it’s good to have that before playoff time. That’s exactly what you’re after.”
Central (16-7-1, 6-2-1 Big North) has now won the last four Cups.
“It was the best feeling in the world to know we won that trophy,” VanderRoest said.
The Trojans came in winners of seven of their last 10 games, including a 7-0 victory against Gaylord on Feb. 12.
Shea Harmeson, who notched his first career varsity hat-trick in the game against the Blue Devils, knotted the game at 1-1 with an unassisted goal in the second. The senior forward took advantage of a West turnover in front of the net, turned, fired and scored.
West (12-13-1, 5-5-1 Big North) took the lead 10 minutes earlier on a Reece Robertson goal with assists from Tyler Esman and Michael Schermerhorn.
The defense was stout for Central, particularly in the third period when the Trojans’ pressure allowed West only two shots on goal. In the last two games, Central has given up just those two shots in the third period after shutting out Gaylord in the final 17 minutes.
Central also killed the only two penalties on the night, including a 5-minute major in the first period. The penalty kill has been strong for the Trojans this season. Givens said his team killed 27 of the first 28 penalties against them before going into a bit of a PK slump over a four-game period. The head coach said that part of their game is back on track now.
“We really had to dig down deep,” Givens said.
The Trojans had to dig deep again when West pulled its goalie with 55 seconds to play. Central senior defenseman Gavin Graczyk said the waning moments of the game were “insane.”
“It was a great game,” Graczyk said. “Coming down to those final seconds, we knew we just had to bear down.”
Central has one more regular-season game — Saturday at Alpena — before starting postseason play. The Trojans head to the Bay County Civic Ice Arena to battle Essexville Garber (10-11-2) at 5 p.m. Monday.
“This gives us a lot of momentum,” Graczyk said. “We lost to the (Bay) Reps, and we didn’t want to feel like that again. To come out and beat West is really going to push us forward and help us make a run.”
Aside from VanderRoest, Titans’ goalie Mason West turned in the performance of the night between the pipes. The junior turned away 33 of the 35 Central shots he faced. Titans’ head coach Jeremy Rintala said West is coming back from an injury that kept him out the last week, but he continues to put up stellar play in goal.
“He was unbelievable again,” Rintala said of West. “He stepped up tonight and played one of his better games. When the pressure is on, that kid is at his best.”
Rintala called Thursday’s match a “hard-fought” game.
“We worked hard, and it was one of our better efforts of the year — even though the result wasn’t great and our guys are really sad, right now,” Rintala said. “If we work that hard in the playoffs, we’re going to be a tough team for anybody to beat.”
The Titans begin regional tournament play Tuesday when they take on Grand Haven (7-14) at the Lakeshore Sports Centre in Muskegon. West beat Grand Haven 6-3 earlier this season on Dec. 12.
“I like our chances if we play like we did tonight,” Rintala said. “Everybody is going to be playing their hardest because nobody wants their season to be over.”
A West victory means the Titans get a home matchup against another Traverse City rival, the Bay Reps, on Feb. 25.
