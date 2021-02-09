LANSING — Northern Michigan swept Scholar-Athlete Award honors in Class D this year.
Leland's Olivia Lowe and Wyatt Sirrine, Northport's Sophia Stowe and Ellsworth's Jaeger Griswold took all four spots in Class D for the Michigan High School Athletic Association's Scholar-Athlete Award program.
Other area finalists in Class D included Boyne Falls' Aubrie Sparks and Frankfort's Quincy Thayer.
The MHSAA program awards $1,000 college scholarships to 32 individuals who represent their member schools in at least one MHSAA-sponsored sport. Six Class C winners also were announced Tuesday.
Students applying for the Scholar-Athlete Award must be carrying at least a 3.5 grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale). Applicants must show active participation in other school and community activities and produce an essay on the importance of sportsmanship in educational athletics.
Snapshots of the four area winners:
Olivia Lowe, Leland: Played three seasons of varsity volleyball, playing her fourth of varsity basketball and will play her third of girls soccer in the spring. Named all-state in basketball as a junior, when she went over 1,000 career points, and also has earned all-league in volleyball and helped Leland to back-to-back Division 4 runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019. Earned academic all-state individual honors and was part of team honors in those two sports, and served as captain of both of those varsity teams. Carries a 4.0 grade point average and earned the International Baccalaureate World School Middle Years diploma. Participating in fourth year of student council and has served as president, and participating in second year of National Honor Society and has served as chapter treasurer. Earned Principal of Excellence Award from local career tech center’s Teacher Academy. Also participates in National Art Honor Society and has had work published multiple times in local student art journal. Will attend Hope College and study elementary education.
Sophia Stowe, Northport: Played varsity volleyball all four years of high school and will play her third season of varsity soccer this spring. Also played junior varsity basketball as a freshman. Earned all-state volleyball honors and also individual academic all-state as part of an academic all-state team honoree in that sport. Served as varsity volleyball captain multiple seasons. Serving as student government and class president, the latter for the second year, and serving her third years as local township’s Youth Advisory Council vice president and National Honor Society chapter secretary. Studying with dual enrollment at Northwestern Michigan College. Participating in National Art Honor Society and has had work published multiple times in local student art journal. Serving as a county health department youth COVID advocate. Will attend Michigan State University and study human biology.
Jäeger Griswold, Ellsworth: Playing second season of varsity basketball and participated in two seasons of varsity baseball and track & field. Earned all-league honors for basketball and is serving as team captain; helped last season’s basketball team and 2018 and 2019 baseball teams to league championships. Serving as president during fourth year of student council, and is participating in third year of National Honor Society and fourth years of school band and FIRST Robotics. Became member of American MENSA as a junior and selected to University of Notre Dame’s Summer Scholars program. Earned multiple honors for community service and serves as lead organizer for charity golf outing that annually raises more than $10,000 to benefit child burn victims. Selected to national “Keep America Beautiful” youth advisory council and is a three-year participant in local council. Will attend Harvard University or Yale University, but is undecided on what he will study.
Wyatt Sirrine, Leland: Played three seasons of varsity soccer, is playing his second of varsity basketball and plans to compete in varsity track & field for the first time this spring. Earned soccer all-state as a senior and served as captain in helping team to Division 4 Semifinals, and was part of team that won Division 4 championship in 2018. Selected to Michigan Olympic Development Program state team and Midwest regional pool in 2019. Carries a 4.0 grade-point average and is top-ranked student academically in his class. Participating in second year of National Honor Society and as secretary, and serving fourth year on student council and as treasurer. Also serving on school district’s COVID-19 Return to Learning Task Force. Coached youth players multiple years as part of Leland Soccer Academy and selected to attend Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference as a sophomore. Will attend Stanford University and study international relations.
Each of the scholarship recipients will be honored during an online ceremony later this winter. Commemorative medallions will be given to the finalists in recognition of their accomplishments.
Class B recipients will be announced Feb. 16, and Class A Feb. 23.