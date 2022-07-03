TRAVERSE CITY — It's almost an hour and a half drive from Johannesburg-Lewiston High School to Traverse City, but three Cardinals made the trek this week.
That's no sweat for the road warrior Joburg baseball and softball teams, who played the entire spring season on the road because of construction at the school.
Preston Marlatt played in the Summer Classic senior all-star baseball game Tuesday at Turtle Creek Stadium, and Autumn Vermilya and Emily Crandell made the trek Wednesday for the softball contest at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School in Traverse City.
"It was the weirdest thing, but at the same time the most normal thing," Crandell said. "We rode the bud with the dudes all the time, and it was just normal."
Crandell said it was odd making the same road trip to the same schools two or three times in one season.
JLHS is expanding its building to add a fitness center, auditorium with stage, multi-purpose room and an indoor fieldhouse as big as three basketball courts.
The expansion is going directly over where the old softball field was, and construction also closed the baseball field. A new softball field is going in adjacent to the baseball field, which will be in the same spot, but face a different direction. The new baseball location has the benefit of baseball not getting hit into the swap, and the concession stand at the track can be used for all spring sports.
Vermilya and Crandell even wore custom-decorated Crocs in the dugout, featuring their initials and other adornments glued onto the footwear.
SIBLING REVELRY
Micah and McKenzie Reed made a little history, becoming the first siblings to play in the Summer Classic in the same year.
Part of a set of triplets that all go to Traverse City Central, their other brother Matthew wasn't able to play in the baseball game.
"It's pretty cool, I gotta say," Mackenzie Reed said. "It's not very common because we're triplets and we play the same sports."
Both Micah and McKenzie pitched in their games, and McKenzie walked in her only plate appearance.
"It was cool that we both got invited," Micah Reed said.
Both Micah and McKenzie are attending Grand Valley State University next fall.
Cadillac softball catcher Brooklyn Hoffert also played in the game a year after her older sister Alana did the same.
PRE-GAME PITCH
Kingsley senior Karly Roelofs, a three-time Record-Eagle Dream Team selection who missed her entire senior softball season with a torn ACL, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Had she been healthy, Roelofs certainly would have been selected for the game.
She threw the first pitch to former Manton catcher Aysia Taylor, who couldn't play in last year's inaugural Summer Classic because of injury.
Roelofs is attending Hope College next fall, and could try to walk on to the softball team if her rehabilitation comes along well enough.
LONG DISTANCE
Violet Porter rushed back from her orientation at Olivet College, making the 3.5-hour trek back to Traverse City in time for the sixth inning of Wednesday's softball game.
Coaches immediately put her in the middle of the lineup, and she responded with a seventh-inning single, advancing to third by the time the final out was recorded.
"It was really important to me and my coach and teammates," Porter said. "It was really fun to see all the girls one more time."
VACATION TIME
East Jordan second baseman Kaleb Schroeder asked for the day off of work before he even received an invitation, after seeing a Tweet of when the Summer Classic would be held.
The Bay College commit, who hit .392 this season, said he was confident he'd get picked, but had other plans if it didn't happen.
"I asked for the day off prior to getting invited," said Schroeder, who works at a boat rental company in Boyne City. "I figured if they gave it to me and I didn't get picked, I'll just have a day off."
ALL MIXED UP
Several National baseball players played in spots they don't normally play late in the game.
"Joke's on you guys," TC West catcher Gavin Brown said. "I get to play third base."
Later, West shortstop Sam Reynolds went in at catcher for an inning Charlevoix's Caleb Stuck was slated to pitch.
"I caught one game this season, and it's the only game I've even caught," Reynolds said to Stuck in the dugout. "You're in good hands, dude. You're in good hands."
TRAIN TO DC
Former Traverse City West softball pitcher Kylee Gulliver served as athletic trainer for both games.
The recent Central Michigan University graduate minored in sign language and spent the spring at Gallaudet University, a school for deaf and hard-of-hearing students less than a mile from the U.S. Capitol, where she was the athletic trainer for the Division 3 school's baseball team.
Next fall, she starts working as the athletic trainer at Marshall High School.
WINNERS
Softball game MVP Nona Schultz and home run derby champ Grace Lentz had different experiences in their wins.
Schultz was one of four Benzie Central players in the game, joined by Riley Sanchez, Ryleigh Frisbie and Olivia Bailey, while Lentz was the only Charlevoix Rayder in the softball contest. Schultz' Huskies put up a 16-14 record.
"Looking back at the season, we had a lot of good games," Schultz said. "We graduated six seniors this year, so we had a lot of experienced players. We also had a lot of freshmen that were on the team, but they came in clutch a lot. They put in all the work over the winter and they put in the extra work during the season and we did pretty good. It wasn't the winning season that we wanted, but there's a lot of hope for them in the future."
Charlevoix posted a 13-25 record this season, even with Lentz as one of northern Michigan's top bats with 10 home runs and 57 RBI.
"It was definitely a rebuilding year for us coming off of last year where we had manage the quarterfinals. So it's definitely a lot different and there was only one other senior with me. So and we also only have one softball team at our school. So having like all the freshmen underclassmen, and working on that like it's half a battle to play and then like the other half of the battle is helping everybody else and like being a mentor to them, especially being a senior."
PITCH COUNT
Onekama coach John Neph helped lead the American team, and showed up wearing his new Hall of Fame ring from the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association. ... Grace Lentz' home run derby win was the second in a row by a player with the same first name, following Mesick's Grace Quiggin a year ago. ... Players on the American softball team had to dodge a bird flying away from its next in the rafters of the first-base dugout. ... Frankfort senior Blake Miller used his custom-made baseball glove in the game. The glove has "Miller time" stitched on it. ... The baseball teams featured three basketball players who have already accepted invitations to play in the Summer Classic boys basketball game July 20 at TC St. Francis (Cadillac's Cole Jenema, Kingsley's Evan Douglass, Marlatt). ... American coach Doug Periard to his son Hugh in the dugout when it started raining in the eighth inning: "I hate to be dad coach, but did you leave your car windows down?" ... Stuck offered to "Happy Gilmore" his next at-bat if anyone would give him $10. Nobody took him up on the offer. ... Gaylord and East Jordan players wore old team jerseys for a couple years ago to get around the Michigan High School Athletic Association's prohibition on players wearing their school uniforms in all-star events. Periard wore a shirt from his middle school team, which miraculously still fit. ... TC St. Francis' Charlie Peterson went to bat with a wood bat in the fifth inning, and ended up getting an infield hit off an inside pitch that jammed him. East Jordan's Tommy Reid ran out onto the field to see if the bat was cracked, which it wasn't.
