TRAVERSE CITY — Lincy Lou’s teammates didn’t get him a gift for his 16th birthday.
So Lincoln Lockhart helped himself — and his Traverse City West teammates — to a postseason victory as the Titans emerged with a 59-45 win over Gaylord in Monday’s Division 1 boys basketball district quarterfinal at TC West.
With his girlfriend holding up a “Lincy Lou” sign featuring several photos of Lockhart when he was younger, the Titan sophomore was one of West’s many outside threats that came out bombing from the perimeter.
“That was my best birthday I’ve had so far,” Lockhart said. “It was fun getting that win in districts. My first district game, actually, so that was fun.”
The Titans hit nine 3-pointers to 10 two-point field goals.
“They couldn’t miss,” Gaylord head coach Zach Napont said. “I thought we did a pretty good job contesting for the most part. They’re live-and-die-by-the-three, and today they lived.”
Lockhart outscored his age, tallying 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and a 4-for-4 fourth quarter from the free-throw line.
“It’s a nice birthday present to have as a sophomore coming into your first district game and putting up 18,” West head coach Doug Baumann said.
TC West (10-13) advances to host Petoskey (18-8) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Titans split with Gaylord (13-10) in Big North Conference play this season, and they did the same against Petoskey.
Baumann hopes they can duplicate Monday’s feat of winning the rubber match against a BNC foe.
Gaylord rebounded from a 4-17 campaign in 2021-22 to more than triple that win total in Napont’s second season as head coach.
“The boys set the goal to win 15 games and we won 13,” Napont said. “If you ever ask a four-win team what their goal is, and they tell you that they wanted to win 15 the next year, that seems like a pretty crazy thing. That just speaks a lot about the boys we have on our team, and they worked their butts off.”
Lockhart led a balanced West attack as Ben Habers scored 12, Ian Robertson and Winslow Robinson eight each, and Quinten Gillespie five.
With leading scorer Luke Gelow exiting just before halftime with a left shoulder injury, Aidan Locker stepped up to score 13 for the Blue Devils, with Luke Enders added 11, Brady Pretzlaff nine, Gelow eight and Torino Lamerato four.
Gelow, who came back into the game with 37.6 seconds left, already has off-season surgery on his left shoulder scheduled. He first injured it in Gaylord’s season opener against Charlevoix, then dislocated it again in the Jan. 6 game at West.
The second meeting between the Titans and Blue Devils, a 68-63 Gaylord overtime win, saw around 50 fouls called. Thirty-four whistles blew this time, 18 for Gaylord and 16 on West.
“Going into the third game, we had to be tough,” Lockhart said. “I don’t think we were very tough the second time we played them. Then with Gelow coming out, that was a big loss for them.”
The Titans came out with an aggressive, in-your-face defense, rotating 10 players in the first quarter alone and 13 before emptying the bench in the final minutes.
“Our energy was really up,” Baumann said. “We’ve had good energy the first half in the last few games, ... and then the second half was kind of a lull and that was different tonight. We didn’t let that lull get to us in the third quarter.”
West’s Bleacher Creatures sang “Happy Birthday” to Lockhart after each of his three first-quarter buckets, including a baseline 3-pointer that gave the Titans a 21-7 lead after one period. West led by as much as 20 when Robertson drilled a baseline triple to end the third quarter up 51-31.
The other side of the district bracket features Traverse City Central (13-10) against Marquette (13-9) Wednesday.
