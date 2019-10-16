PONTIAC — Names of 13 inductees became enshrined in the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan's Hall of Honor.
Three hail from northwest Lower Michigan.
Announcer Erik Furseth of Traverse City, coach and scorebook recorder Julie Zych of Benzie Central and coach and radio broadcaster Rich Swanson of Manton were inducted at BCAM's yearly clinic and banquet in Pontiac last Saturday.
Zych, who has recorded boys and girls basketball stats for the Huskies for the last 20 years, was nominated by former Benzie coach Will Lynch, a BCAM Hall of Fame inductee in 1996. Zych usually shares a table with Barb Lynch, who runs the Benzie scoreboard clock.
"It was such an honor for Mr. Lynch to nominate me," Zych said. "I feel very grateful. It was nice to see northern Michigan so represented."
Zych, 57, played four years of varsity basketball for the Huskies from 1977-80 and coached the middle school team for 10 years.
Swanson and Zych fell under the Friends of Basketball category, which had three new entrants. Furseth was inducted as the lone Media entry.
"We did not talk," said Furseth, who served as public address announcer for Traverse City St. Francis football and basketball from 2006-16 after decades of work for Michigan State University. "They read about us and people cheered. I said, 'All I want to say is "Touchdown, Michigan State!"' and that got a good laugh."
Furseth, 88, is already in Michigan State's sports Hall of Fame after serving as the Spartans' basketball public address announcer from 1970-2005, as well as football. He also announced the Michigan High School Athletic Association's boys and girls state basketball finals from 1965-2015 and handled many baseball finals as well.
Swanson, 68, has served in a multitude of roles at Manton, including 23 years as a basketball coach, 40 years as track coach, two years of junior varsity football coaching and six years running the middle school cross country program. He's also been Manton's public address announcer for 40 years, taught English for 35 years, served as a basketball and volleyball official from 1984-94 and currently broadcasts Rangers games on FM-107.1.
"I had no inkling it was happening," Swanson said. "I had no idea Ryan (Hiller) put me up for it until I got the letter. It was really rewarding to be nominated by a former student."
BCAM's four Hall of Fame inductees this year included Kim Elders (Cornerstone University), Scott Soodsma (McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Hudsonville Unity Christian), Kevin Voss (Clinton Twp. Chippewa Valley) and Ron Welch (Kalamazoo Valley Community College, Kalamazoo Hackett, Comstock).
