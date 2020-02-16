WATERFORD TOWNSHIP — The Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Breakers Swimmers competed in the 2020 YMCA 8 & Under State and 9 & Over District Swimming Championships this Saturday at Waterford Kettering High School.
For the 8 & under state team, swimmers placed 11th out of 15 teams state wide.
Madison Martin in the 11-12 girls division won both the 200-yd. breaststroke and the 200-yd. freestyle. Molly Byrne in the 15 & over girls division also had two wins in the 50-yd. butterfly and 100-yd. butterfly respectively.
Jonathan Palapac (11-12 boys), Kendall Kaberle (13-14 girls), Daklen Schiller (13-14 boys) each placed in the top-3 of each event they swam.
The Breakers travel to Zeeland for the 9 & over state championships Feb. 29 and March 1.
8 & under state team
8 & under: Maisy Brayton 9th 25yd. free, 7th 25 yd. butterfly, 8th 25 yd. back; Olivia Korienek 27th 50 yd. free, 31st 25 yd. back; Wynnie March, 4th 25 yd. free, 3rd 25 yd. back, 6th 25 yd. breast; Ellery Pfannenstiel 22nd 25 yd. free, 10th 25 yd. back, 12th 25 yd. breast; Nolan Veeser 6th 25 yd. free, 6th 50 yd. free; Relay team of Brayton, Korienek, March and Pfannestiel, 12th 100 yd. Medley Relay, 11th 100 yd. free relay respectively.
9 & over district Team
9-10 girls: Avie Miller 22nd 50 yd. back, 14th 50 yd. breaststroke, 26th 50 yd. free; Cora Schillinger 4th 50 yd. breaststroke, 19th 50 yd. free, 7th 100 yd. breaststroke; Piper Thomson 11th 100 yd. free, 23rd 50 yd. back, 23rd 50 yd. free; Lila Zelinksi 16th 50 yd. back, 24th 50 yd. free.
9-10 boys: Olin Chandler 7th 100yd free, 3rd 200 yd. free, 2nd 100 yd. back.
11-12 girls: Emma Brammer 4th 50 fly, 4th 50 yd. back, 10th 50 yd. free; Reese Hartman 17th 50 yd. back, 14th 50 yd. breast, 26th 50 yd. free; Abby Houghton 10th 100 yd. free, 18th 50 yd. free, 4th 100 yd. breaststroke; Cadence Irish 2nd 200 IM, 16th 100 yd. free, 15th 50 yd. breaststroke; Hannah Lantz 3rd 100 yd. free, 15th 50 yd. back, 4th 50yd. free; Maddie Martin 11th 50 yd. butterfly, 1st 200 yd. breaststroke, 1st 200 yd. free Paige Schillinger 8th 50 yd. butterfly, 17th 50yd. free; Myleigha Thiel 10th 50yd. butterfly, 5th 100 IM.
11-12 boys: Jonathan Palacpac 2nd 50 yd. back, 1st 100 IM, 3rd 50yd. breaststroke.
13-14 girls: Paige Hardy 1st 200 IM, 9th 100yd. free, 3rd 100 yd. butterfly; Kendall Kaberle 3rd 100 yd. free, 1st 100 yd. butterfly, 2nd 50 yd. free; Ella Neuhardt 8th 100 yd. free, 6th 50 yd. free, 2nd 100 yd. breaststroke; Mackenzie St. John 5th 100 yd. free, 4th 100 yd. back, 4th 50 yd. free
13-14 boys: Nicholas Anderson 1st 200 yd. breaststroke, 200 yd. free, 50 yd. free; Owen Henderson 3rd 50 yd. back, 10th 50 yd. free; Nicholas Rutkoski 1st 100 IM, 4th 100 yd. back, 4th 100 yd. breaststroke; Daklen Schiller 2nd 200 yd. breaststroke, 1st 50 yd. breaststroke, 3rd 100 yd. breaststroke.
15 & over girls: Molly Bryne 1st 50 yd. butterfly, 3rd 100 yd. free, 1st 100 butterfly.
