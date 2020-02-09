ACME — Brody Day’s Christmas present didn’t come with a first-place medal.
That, he earned Saturday.
Day, 12, finished first in the 13k Fat Bike race with a time of 38:17. The second-youngest racer in the entire field Saturday competed in his first fat bike race ever during the North American Vasa at Timber Ridge.
“I just wasn’t expecting to do as well as I did,” Day said. “I just passed, and passed, and I kept going on.”
The only separation Day had with the leading pack was his age. Day was right with the top-5 with Sam Derks, 33, of Howard City in second at 38:41; Matt Anderson, 49, of Traverse City in third at 38:50; Steven Stock, 37, of Kingsley, in fourth at 38:54; and George Shumar, 37, of Traverse City in fifth with 38:54.
After a collision sent two riders out of the top-5, only two riders remained ahead of Day.
“There was a point where he just took off up the hill,” Shumar said.
Day took a lead and held on as he coasted downhill. From there, it was just a straight shot to the finish.
“I felt like I was doing very well,” Day said. “I got a little burnt out, but I kept going and I finished first.”
Day’s victory put the cement on his own skifatalon — which consisted of a 35K fat bike race and a 25K ski race. Day finished the 6K ski race earlier Saturday and turned around to exchange Nordic skis for wheels.
“I get called a lot of amazing things,” Day said. “They say ‘Hey! That little kid just passed me!’ It’s a great feeling.”
The Traverse City East Middle School seventh-grader became hooked on fat bike racing for the past few summers.
Day says he’s ridden everywhere in the state of Michigan with his hardtail bike in prior summers. He also has a heavier bike with more suspension, training with Norte’s — a youth cycling group in Traverse City — high school team.
“It’s a really amazing community, especially in Traverse City,” Day said. “It feels amazing to just get out and do something, everybody supports you and it just feels really good.
“Half of (the Norte team) are faster than me, but that just motivates me to push even harder and harder to catch up with them.”
Kyan Olshove, 17, Day’s teammate, took eighth overall in the 35K with a time of 1:29:50.
“(Brody) deserves it,” Shumar said, who’s also coaches an elementary team at Norte. “There’s no way I could keep up with him, I mean he weighs as much as my leg. He’s a good kid, I like him, he’s fast.”
Jorden Wakeley, 29, of Grayling won the 35K fat bike at 1:24:39, with the next three finishers (Nolan Vanderzwaag, Garrett Jenema and Dave Scott) separated by less than a minute. Vanderzwaag and Janema tied at 1:25:37 and Scott finished 10 seconds later.
