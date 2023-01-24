X-GOLF
Traverse City League Scores
Monday Night Winter
Team Greenman — 7
It’s All In The Hips — 6
Dirty Mike & The Boys — 5
Car Ram Rod — 4
Teeple of Doom — 4
Who’s Your Caddie? — 4
Last One Standing — 3
Bruisers — 2
The Fair Way 2
Speed Blackouts — 1
Tuesday Night Winter
Bogey Brothers — 6
Trevistagans — 6
Leelanau Long Balls — 4.5
The Caddies — 4.5
Duffed Golf Shot — 4
Fore Fathers — 4
Twisted Tees — 4
Free Lessons — 3
Deez Putts — 2
Wednesday Ladies Night
Team 2 — 2
Chasing Eagles — 1.5
Denim Dreams — 1
Dolls with Balls — 1
Reckless Drivers — .5
Thursday Night Winter
Team 3 — 6
Team 8 — 6
Team 4 — 5
Team 1 — 4
Team 7 — 4
Dude Where’s My Par? — 3
Team 6 — 3
Team 2 — 1
