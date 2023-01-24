X-GOLF

Traverse City League Scores

Monday Night Winter

Team Greenman — 7

It’s All In The Hips — 6

Dirty Mike & The Boys — 5

Car Ram Rod — 4

Teeple of Doom — 4

Who’s Your Caddie? — 4

Last One Standing — 3

Bruisers — 2

The Fair Way 2

Speed Blackouts — 1

Tuesday Night Winter

Bogey Brothers — 6

Trevistagans — 6

Leelanau Long Balls — 4.5

The Caddies — 4.5

Duffed Golf Shot — 4

Fore Fathers — 4

Twisted Tees — 4

Free Lessons — 3

Deez Putts — 2

Wednesday Ladies Night

Team 2 — 2

Chasing Eagles — 1.5

Denim Dreams — 1

Dolls with Balls — 1

Reckless Drivers — .5

Thursday Night Winter

Team 3 — 6

Team 8 — 6

Team 4 — 5

Team 1 — 4

Team 7 — 4

Dude Where’s My Par? — 3

Team 6 — 3

Team 2 — 1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you