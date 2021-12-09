TRAVERSE CITY — Ethan Ramsey’s goal this year was to go undefeated.
Then the Traverse City Central senior found himself matched up with defending Division 4 152-pound state champion Gavin Wilmoth of Traverse City St. Francis his very first match of the year. Wilmoth wrestled up 20 pounds to face Ramsey at the 189 weight class.
Wilmoth won in a 4-2 minor decision, countering a late takedown try from Ramsey that could have forced overtime.
“I’m coming in with a mindset of ‘I need to get bonus points every match I wrestle,’” Wilmoth said, referring to team points earned from either a pin, technical fall or major decision. “Ethan was a tough opponent, and I was wrestling up quite a bit of weight. From here on out, I’m going to try and get it done as much as possible.”
St. Francis and Central rarely meet each other in athletic events because of the vastly different enrollment sizes between the two schools. For Wilmoth and Ramsey, though, they practice together on the weekends at a local MMA gym.
Ramsey, ranked No. 8 at his weight class, is pushing for a state championship run this winter after his season ended last year in regionals.
“Personally, I feel like I should be ranked a little higher,” he said.
The bout was the highlight match of Traverse City Central’s wrestling season opener, as the Trojans beat St. Francis 40-18. Central fell to Kingsley 47-30, with the No. 3-ranked Stags filling out nearly every weight class and winning five of the eight non-forfeited weight class.
Central’s Brady Slocum, Justice Rector, Jesus Montelongo and John Lalonde all picked up wins over their Gladiator foes.
St. Francis’ Joe Finch beat TCC’s David Russell in a 5-1 small decision, joining Wilmoth in the two non-forfeit wins. The Gladiators later beat Benzie Central 48-6.
In the Trojans’ second match of the night against Kingsley, Ramsey wrestled up to 215 and pinned first-year Kingsley wrestler Lucas Bogart in the third period. Slocum and Dutch Ballan also picked up quick pins.
The Stags had pins over TCC wrestlers from Isaac Grahn (140), Aiden Shier (160), Kaden Patterson (171), Alex Smith (189) and Zack Taylor (285).
Kingsley returns five Record-Eagle Dream Team selections with Gavyn Merchant, Justin Grahn, Shier, Kyan Fessenden and Sam Goethals. Merchant finished state runner-up in the Division 3 112-pound finals.
“We’ve got a lot of preparation to do, some guys banged up,” Stags’ head coach Corey Crew said. “This will be a solid year for us as long as everyone stays healthy and gets down to the weights we need to be at. We’ve got an idea in our head, as long as that goes through as planned, I’m excited.”
Kingsley also beat Benzie Central in a 66-6 dual win.
The start marks what should be a successful season for wrestlers on all three teams, with each rostering at least one all-state finisher from the year prior.
Dutch Ballan returns for TC Central at the 135 weight class after placing seventh in last year’s D1 103-pound bracket.
The Trojans don’t bring back Remy Cotton, however, whose only loss last year was in the Division 1 state championship. Instead, Cotton finds himself ranked No. 1 at the 189 weight class wrestling for Davison after his family moved. A matchup with Ramsey is possible at this weekend’s Grappler Gold Invite on Saturday.
The Grappler Gold is considered one of the top in-season events, featuring teams from Michigan as well as Indiana and Ohio. The tournament is in its third year after a hiatus in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kingsley, TC St. Francis and TC Central all will send wrestlers to the tournament, which is hosted by Davison.