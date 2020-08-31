ACME — Patrick Colburn threw his club in the air seconds after hitting the ball out the tee box of hole No. 17.
He didn’t realize it at that moment, but Colburn was third overall through 16 holes and 1-under in the Michigan Open. The Traverse City native and PGA professional just missed a downhill putt for birdie by inches on the last hole, then missed the green on the 200-yard par-3 and bogeyed it to break even on the day at 72.
It was that kind of day for the 103rd annual tournament at Grand Traverse Resort’s The Bear. Winds frustrated golfers in early tee times in a tournament held in a completely different part of the year than originally planned. Players in afternoon tee times saw success as skies became clearer and wind gusts slowed down.
The course designed by Jack Nicklaus became even more difficult for morning tee times with consistent wind speeds to the north at 12 miles per hour, gusting to 26 mph.
“I think being around even par was going to be really good today,” Colburn said. “Just playing smart and playing well on the greens in the wind is just kind of what you had to do today.”
Brett White of Caledonia leads the field at 6-under, shooting 66 Monday; James Holley of Howell and Ben VanScoyk of Grand Rapids shot 68 to finish 4-under to tie for second.
The three tee times from 8:30-9:00 a.m. drew a lot of early attention Monday morning. Those groups included former Traverse City West and Grand Valley State golfer Alex Scott, six-time Open champion Scott Hebert, defending champ Eric Lilleboe and Colburn.
Scott shot 2-under on the back nine to finish even, Hebert had five birdies to finish 3-under in a tie for fourth at 69, and Lilleboe shot 2-under for ninth place outright.
Hebert is joined in fourth with Charles DeLong of DeWitt, Michael Sharp of Okemos, Ben Cook of Caledonia and Beau Breault of Howell.
Scott, who worked at Grand Traverse Resort for six summers, said the winds differed from what golfers usually get.
“It was a test — I’m not going to say fun, because it wasn’t,” Scott said. “You get a couple, just a couple of tee shots and stuff that are a little nervy, I guess you can say, but you just kind of have to commit to your lines.”
The wind speeds, Scott said, had an effect on shorter puts beyond what spectators may have thought. He had a 360-degree lip out on hole No. 3, three putted the par-3 hole No. 9 for boggy and missed a four-foot putt by inches on No. 12 after hitting the closest approach shot among his group.
“The wind was just enough to the point where it did (matter),” Scott said. “It was making you think on some putts.
“I had a put on No. 9 from kind of the front of the green, it was straight downwind. I knew as soon as I hit it I gave it a little bit too much but you can kind of tell when the wind is kind of helping it tumble a little bit more, a little bit more, so I had a longer comebacker than what I thought I would.”
Hebert, who’s also Scott’s swing coach, led the field at 3-under just before the afternoon tee times began play. He said anytime you can get below par at The Bear when it's windy, it feels good.
"I started slowly, kind of finished slowly and was really good in the middle. It seemed like that's when the wind was blowing its hardest," Hebert said. "Maybe I'm better in the wind, I guess."
Without as much wind, players out of the later tee times saw some of the best scores of the day.
White, teeing off at 1:42 p.m. on No. 10, bogeyed his first hole of the day then birdied six out of the next 10, ending with seven birdies.
Holley, who teed off at the same time but on No. 1, birdied six holes. VanScoyk had the last tee time of the day, carding an eagle on No. 10 and birdies on four more.
Cook eagled No. 10 to go 5-under with eight holes to play, then bogeyed three out of the last eight the rest of the round. He finished tied with Hebert at 3-under for fourth.
There were plenty of golfers from the area represented in the field of 150. Thomas Hursey, playing as an amateur, finished 4-over; Winton Munch shot 5-over; Blake Barribeau 7-over; Dave Sperry 7-over; Mark Hill 16-over; Nick Stanek 16-over.
Five players among the field of 153 had an eagle on the first round. Two eagled the par-5 No. 3 and three the par-5 No. 10.
The 72-hole championship runs through Thursday at The Bear at Grand Traverse Resort in Acme.
