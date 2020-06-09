PETOSKEY — Gabe Whitmore used to think dual-sport college athletes like Kyler Murray were crazy.
Murray, the Heisman-winning quarterback at Oklahoma, used to step up to the plate for the Sooners in the spring before Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals called.
But now Whitmore’s a dual-sport athlete himself.
Whitmore, a graduating senior at Petoskey, signed with Concordia in Ann Arbor to play free safety in football and basketball in the winter. He said he had his mind set on playing college football as early as his sophomore year, but couldn’t say no after the offer to play basketball was extended midway through his senior season.
“All throughout my high school career it didn’t really kind of cross my mind that I would play two sports in college,” Whitmore said. “That was really appealing to me because just because I played three or more sports all my life.”
The chance to play in multiple seasons for the Cardinals was a “big pull” for Whitmore, despite those who told him that even just one sport in college can be life-consuming.
Those challenges have appeared even in the short term, meshing in at-home summer workouts for the fall football season and early basketball workouts.
Football workouts are five days a week in the summer with two days off. Basketball workouts run three days a week, but escalate as the season nears.
“I knew what I was signing myself up for when I made my decision,” Whitmore said. “As I’m settling in, it’s definitely not as bad as it seems. I mean, it’s busy, but it’s not too bad.”
On the gridiron, Whitmore played quarterback for the Northmen his junior and senior seasons also played free safety all three years on varsity prior to this past season. He was an honorable mention on the 2019 Record-Eagle Dream Team at defensive back.
“They are saying they might want to make me more of like a rover, which is like kind of outside ‘backer/safety kind of a hybrid between that,” Whitmore said. “As far as the free safety stuff that I’ve gone over with them, it’s all very similar to the scheme we ran in high school.”
This past season on the basketball court, Whitmore played a heavy role in the Northmen six-game winning streak that put them in contention for a share of the Big North Conference with Cadillac and Traverse City Central. He was named to the BNC’s first-team all-conference and a Record-Eagle third-team all-region selection.
Whitmore said Concordia was the first school that reached out to him amid his sophomore season. Other schools showed interest down the line, but Concordia never retracted any of the interest they initially showed years ago.
He eventually settled on Concordia after an offer from Hillsdale, also receiving interest from Michigan Tech last summer going into his senior year.
Whitmore is part of a very large football recruiting class for the Cardinals. The school announced 45 signees on Monday, with the majority hailing from Michigan and Ohio.
“As coaches we look for student-athletes that we trust, and we believe this is a great group of young men that will do the dirty work,” said Concordia coach Josh Schumacher in a press release. “We believe these guys will achieve great success on the field and create lasting memories with each other.”
The 2020 recruiting class was Schumacher’s fourth as a head coach.
