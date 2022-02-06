MANCELONA — The first of two spotlight ski races in the Traverse City area made its return on time, Saturday.
The White Pine Stampede — one of Michigan’s oldest Nordic ski races that runs from Mancelona High School to Schuss Mountain in Bellaire — drew roughly 280 competitors this year for its 30K, 20K and 10K races.
Organizers expected a drop in turnout by 50 skiers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel and unpleasant snow conditions. More than 300 raced in the 2020 Stampede.
The race did not feature a 50K this year because of changes in ownership in some properties along the race’s route. Unlike the North American Vasa, which races on snow groomed by TART Trails, the White Pine’s route runs through some private property.
“We knew early on that we were going to have something that was really long,” Race Director Ben Tarbutton said. “We knew that we could get a 30K, or maybe something longer than that.”
Tarbutton said racers were impressed with trail conditions, given the lack of snow the northwest Lower Peninsula has had compared to prior years.
“We had that big warm-up early in the week, and it warmed up a little more than what we wanted it to,” Tarbutton said. “We needed it to warm up to kind of harden things up, but what it did was it took away about 3-4 inches of our trail.”
As a solution, Shanty Creek groomed the trail a week before the race. Traditionally it would be groomed much closer to the race out of respect to the property owners on the route.
“If we wouldn’t have done that, there wouldn’t have been a race today,” Tarbutton said. “Although it was thin, I think it was fast.”
Arianne Olson of the Grand Rapids Nordic Ski Team was the race’s first overall finisher in the 10K Freestyle with a time of 30:30. Olin Kasperowicz of the Vasa Raptors ski team — which features high school skiers from Traverse City St. Francis, West and Central High Schools — won the Men’s 10K Classic race with a time of 38:31.
Sam Shaheen of Nittany Nordic was the first overall men’s finisher in the 30K Freestyle, racing a 1:09:18. Jordyn Ross of the GRNST won the women’s 30K Freestyle in 1:20:56.
The race is traditionally held the weekend before Traverse City’s Vasa. Many participants also race in the Noquemanon Ski Marathon in Marquette and American Birkebeiner in Wisconsin.
Craig Hughes, 55 of Hancock, won the 30K Classic with a race of 1:27:07.
He’s off to race in the sister Vasaloppet marathon in Mora, Minnesota, next weekend after completing the Noque two weeks ago.
In March of 2020, Hughes raced in the original Vasaloppet 90K in Dalarna, Sweden two weeks before most of the pandemic shutdowns began. The country had just one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the time.
“I haven’t done this race in 15 years,” said Hughes, who was born in Traverse City and only had raced in the White Pine once before. “I heard they had good snow. It’s just a fun race to do, and I wanted to give it a try again. ... It’s nice to have almost all the races back.”
Hughes said the course was a nice mix of flats and good terrain and thanked the volunteers upon receiving his award.
Ellen Thompson, the female winner of the 30K Classic with a race of 1:52:24, said she planned to used the White Pine as a preparation race for the Birkie, Feb. 26. Years ago, she raced in the 15K Classic.
When many races were canceled last year, Thompson said she mostly raced trails on her own or with her husband. The 30-year-old native of Ann Arbor said it was good to be back and catch up with the ski community.
“Those trails are hilly,” Thompson said. “We couldn’t have gotten luckier with the weather. I feel like in the teens, sunny and no wind is like the best-case scenario for ski racing.”
The conditions look to be the same for next weekend’s Vasa at Timber Ridge RV & Recreation Resort. Snow showers are forecasted throughout the week with race-day temperatures expected in the low-20s with 11 mph winds.
The first wave of the Okerstrom Freestyle 15K kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday in Acme.