TRAVERSE CITY — Chloe Miller follows opportunity.
Or maybe it just follows her.
The Traverse City West starting catcher committed to Albion College, in part because of an opportunity to get in the Britons’ lineup quickly.
That what she did at West, holding down the starting catcher job the last two seasons after more of a utility role as a freshman on varsity.
“I liked the team chemistry, the coach’s goals and what she wanted for everyone,” Miller said. “I’d be willing to play wherever they have a place for me.”
The Britons are building up their program under fifth-year head coach Leigh Ann LaFave after winning a total of six games over a three-year span prior to her arrival in 2016.
Miller sees an opportunity to come in, compete for playing time early and help Albion get back on track.
West freshman Lydia Heymes also plays catcher, and Miller said she’s actually looking forward to being able to take a few games off catching and moving around the diamond a bit to play some second base, third base or outfield. Getting back in the habit of playing those positions will help her bid to get into the Albion lineup wherever an opportunity arises.
“I feel Chloe Miller is the most underrated player in northern Michigan,” West head coach Dave Kenny said. “She’s an outstanding defensive catcher and hits to all fields. She also has a very good arm.”
Miller earned honorable mention all-Big North Conference last season behind Central’s Heidi Walters (first team) and Alpena’s Allie Funk (second team). All three BNC backstops return for their senior seasons, giving the league a deep stable of talent at the position.
Miller batted .356 last season, including a .405 average in Big North play.
“I stay positive through the whole game,” Miller said. “You have to stay mentally strong and brush off an error or out. You have to stay positive and keep fighting.”
Miller helped power a strong Titans offense that averaged over six runs a game, finishing in the team’s top four of many statistical categories. She ended up third in batting average, on-base percentage (.420) and hits (32) and fourth in RBIs (17) and stolen bases (six), ending the season with more walks (eight) than strikeouts (seven) in exactly 100 plate appearances.
This year, she’s also targeting a run at the BNC championship.
“Every single time we came so close,” Miller said. “I think we can win the conference for the first time in a long time.”
The Titans haven’t claimed the Big North Conference title since 2006.
West’s bid to end that streak is in a holding pattern with all Michigan High School Athletic Association-sponsored events suspended through April 5 because of the coronavirus outbreak. That includes organized softball activities.
The MHSAA also announced Tuesday that all its staff is working remotely, and its headquarters in East Lansing is closed to visitors and walk-in customers.
“It’s been very weird,” Miller said. “Nobody was really expecting it. I’ve just started looking at it more positively.”
That involves trying to get out and hit and throw every day during the down time, in order to be prepared for when high school sports eventually start up again.
