GRAND RAPIDS — The Titans march on.
Traverse City West beat Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 4-2 to meet Rockford in the hockey regional final Saturday at 5 p.m.
Rockford beat the Bay Reps earlier in the day at Griff’s Ice House in Grand Rapids in a 6-2 win.
TC West scored the first goal of the game, but quickly went down 2-1 after the first period.
The Titans shut out the Knights the rest of the game, tying it in the second with a goal from Josh Reece and scoring two in the third with goals from Grant LaFaive and Michael Schermerhorn.
Tyler Esman had two points with a goal and an assist. Schermerhorn finished with three points, a goal and two assists. Gavyn Hysell and Brandon Meyers each nabbed assists as well.
Tyler Herzberg made 24 saves.
West (ranked No. 8 in Division 1) beat Rockford (No. 4) earlier this season in a 6-4 win at Howe Arena.
Rockford scored first on the Bay Reps and never lost the lead, though the Reps managed to tie the game it in the first period. The Rams scored five minutes to retake the lead, a stretch where they scored three goals unanswered.
Cam Altonen and Ethan Vitale scored for the Reps, who finish the season 9-7.