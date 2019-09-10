TRAVERSE CITY — Emotion fueled Traverse City West’s 2-0 shutout win Tuesday over rival Traverse City Central.
That’s not exactly how Titans head coach Matt Griesinger wanted it, but he’ll take it.
“It was one we had to grind out,” said Griesinger, who has a 10-1-2 record against the Trojans. “It wasn’t how we scripted it, but it was an emotional crosstown rivalry game. ... As much as we try to keep the emotions in check, the occasionally snuck through. It was a passion-fueled win.”
The same can be said of West’s offense, which scored twice in the second half for the game’s only goals.
Finn Durbin opened the scoring from 19 yards out in the 41st minute.
Grant Holfels added another in the 73rd minute, converting a turnover in the midfield into a back-post shot.
Blade Kalbfleisch made four saves for West, while Central’s Charlie Douglass also made four stops.
West (5-4-1, 2-0 Big North Conference) travels to Division 2 No. 7-ranked Gaylord on Thursday, while Central (2-4-2, 0-2 BNC) hosts Petoskey on Thursday.
West won the junior varsity game 3-1, with Ian Robertson and Denis Ha registering goals. Cooper Davis and Patrick Guiney added assists. The Titans (5-2-1) also scored on an own goal.
Ethan Garber scored Central’s goal, assisted by Jackson Jordan. The Trojans slip to 1-7.
West’s Drew Alexander made two saves and Central’s Colton Warren seven.
