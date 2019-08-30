MIDLAND — Traverse City West outlasted the weather but not its opponent Thursday night.
The Titans lost their season-opening game on the road at Midland 28-20 in a game that was delayed by lightning. The game was not concluded until 1:30 a.m.
Christian Boivin led TC West (0-1) with 70 yards on 11 carries and a 60-yard TD reception. He made 10 tackles on defense and had an interception. West quarterback Andy Soma was 9 of 23 passing for 120 and a touchdown.
UP NEXT: Grand Haven at TC West, Friday.
FOOTBALL
Onekama 34 Marion 6Onekama (1-0): Taylor Bennett 5-7 passing, 169 yards, 2 TD; Aaron Powers 77 yards rushing; Wade Sadler 3 catches, 83 yards, TD.
UP NEXT: Onekama at Central Lake, Friday.
Essexville Garber 20 Boyne City 6Boyne City (0-1): Pete Calcaterra 2-10 passing, 14 yards, INT, 8 rush, 38 yards; Phon Nguyen 21 rush, 80 yards; Bobby Hoth 13 rush, 27 yards, 2 catches, 14 yards; Stephan Orban 7 tackles.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Charlevoix, Friday.
Grayling 22 Roscommon 6Grayling (1-0): Zach Osga 29 rush, 177 yards, 2 TD (1 receiving); David Millikin 18 carries, 60 yards, TD; Hunter Ventline 69 yards, TD.
UP NEXT: Cheboygan at Grayling, Friday.
Suttons Bay 62 Bear Lake 8Suttons Bay (1-0): 290 yards total offense; 9.7 yards per play.
Bear Lake (0-1): Andre Brown 17 rush, 36 yards, TD.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay at Bellaire, Thursday; Baldwin at Bear Lake, Friday.
Joburg 32 Manton 20Joburg (1-0): Logan Finnerty 18 carries, 186 yards; Sheldon huff 29 carries, 153 yards.
Manton (0-1): Lane Helsel 232 yards passing; Isaac Raden 118 yards receiving, 50 yards rushing, TD; Jacob Haun 2 TD; Jacob Ruppert 21 tackles; Cole Regnerus 13 tackles.
UP NEXT: Johannesburg-Lewiston at Mancelona, Friday; Lake City at Manton, Friday.
TC St. Francis JV 13 Marquette JV 6TC St. Francis (1-0): Charlie Peterson 1-yard TD run; Gavin Wilmoth 70-yard TD run; Defensive standouts: Joey Donahue, Jack Prichard, Luke Biggar, Peterson.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis JV at Glen Lake JV, Thursday.
St. Edward 2 TC West 1TC West (1-4-1): Caleb Sipple G (unassisted); Blade Kalbfleisch 6 saves.
UP NEXT: Grand Haven at TC West, Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Leland wins Temperance Bedford silver pool
Comets def. Mt. Morris in the finals
SMCC No. 1 in D3, Davison D1, Harper Creek D2, Wyandotte D1, Mt. Morris D1
(6-3-1)
UP NEXT: Leland at Grand Haven, Saturday.
Forest Area falls in Beaverton silver pool title match
Forest Area lost to Manton 25-20, 25-8; def. Meridian 25-15, 25-27, 15-12; lost to Central Montcalm 25-8, 25-20; def. Lincoln Alcona 25-22, 22-25, 15-10; lost to Meridian 25-15, 25-20.
Forest Area: Caitlyn Liebengoodd 35 kills; McKenzie Szymchack 10 kills, 14 digs; Brigitte Sabourin 12 kills, 19 assists.
UP NEXT: Johannesburg-Lewiston at Forest Area, Tuesday.
