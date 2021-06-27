TRAVERSE CITY — Your starting pitcher for the National team, from Bear Lake, Jack Cook.
When those words bellowed from the loudspeaker at the inaugural Record-Eagle Summer Classic, the cheers for Cook from his 90-person fan section may have been heard by whoever from Bear Lake wasn’t at Wednesday’s game.
Cook strode to the mound at Turtle Creek Stadium in his own custom jersey his mother created. The names of his entire Lakers baseball team were screen printed on the back.
All of that team was at the game in support of Cook, many taking off work to see him play. Family, neighbors, coaches, his pastor, even the umpire for Bear Lake softball games, all came out for the first Record-Eagle Summer Classic baseball game.
“We’re family — what other way to say it,” said John Prox, Bear Lake’s baseball coach. “When you have someone from your family that’s representing you in a positive way, you want to show your support.”
John Cook, Jack’s Dad, said the team was inspired when Jack was picked by the Record-Eagle sports crew to play in the game.
“I was like ‘Wow. OK. They’re asking me to come play for them from a little school like Bear Lake?’” Jack Cook said. “I was like ‘That’s sweet.’ I was pretty pumped.”
Bear Lake, a waterfront community in Manistee County, has a population of 203 according to the 2019 Census estimates. It competes in the West Michigan D League, which gets its name from the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s old school classification system. Under that, Class D schools were the smallest in the state of Michigan.
“It was pretty much planned that everyone in the whole town that knows Jack would come out and support him,” said Jake Griffis, a junior for the Lakers. “We don’t have many big events in Bear Lake, so this was one of the bigger things going on.”
Cook spent most of his time in high school homeschooled. He recently began attending the Career & Tech center and studied construction in Cadillac, earning credit to be eligible to play baseball for the high school in his senior year.
John Cook is a general contractor. Jack and his brothers work for him when they aren’t in school.
The Lakers finished their season 18-9-1. Jack finished with a .480 batting average that broke .500 in conference play. Mesick eliminated them in the district semifinals in a 7-0 win.
Tim Parrish, who coaches at Mesick, also was a coach for the National team. He gave Cook the starting nod and also let him pitch to close the game. The Nationals won 9-5 in the nine inning contest.
“We pretty much count on him every single time to get on base and have the other guys drive him in,” Griffis said. “It’s pretty much a hit-and-run every single time he gets on because he’s so fast.”
Cook and his traveling fan club were not the only teams to make the Record-Eagle’s all star game memorable for the seniors who played in it. More than a dozen communities traveled into Traverse City from a 70-mile radius for the first all-star baseball game put on by the newspaper in northern Michigan.
Johannesburg-Lewiston ballplayers Mason Meyers, Sheldon Huff, Lucas Newell and Carlos Gascho wore white jerseys made in support of J.J. Meyers, Mason’s cousin who died recently. The Cardinals wore them in a non-league game.
Players from Gaylord St. Mary — Chris Koscielniak, Sam Sircely and Conrad Korte — wore the shirts crafted to commemorate the team’s trip to Comerica Ballpark in 2019.
Mesick players Collin Jewett, Cole Spencer and Gabe Parrish, each wore matching digital camo uniforms that were repurposed from football season. The same three players who led the Bulldogs to their first regional final since 2008 also won a football playoff game for the first time in school history.
The three Charlevoix players, Sam Dixon, Zach Nickel and Phillip Sterrett, drove down in the “Charlevoix Rayder” motor home owned by Scott and Jamie Dixon.
Bought a year and a half ago, it used to be a bus owned by the school district. Once Scott Dixon painted it burgundy, it’s been frequently spotted at each of the Rayders’ football and baseball games. Scott Dixon said they’ve packed 14 people in the bus at times.
“We travel with the teams for the school, the kids love seeing it.” Jamie Dixon said.
Dixon, Nickel and Sterrett each wore custom made jerseys that had their names on the back with the number “21” and “Senior All-Star Game” on the front.