Bowling
Weekly scores
Lucky Jacks in Traverse City
Mens Game
256 Chris Galla
248 Lucky Mericle
247 Jeff Richard
246 John Sivek
246 Matt Evernham
244 John Hedges
244 Michael Williams
242 Nick Musrelli
238 Jason Sawyer
236 Chuck Green
236 Steve Rattray
235 Tim Holbrook
235 Bill Beaver
234 Rob Davis
233 Dave Huft
232 Dave Huft
229 Bryan Frank
229 Mike Longo
228 Jay Langler
227 Evan Miller
226 Andy Radtke
225 Tyler Snell
224 Michael Williams
223 Bob Esman
222 Rob Davis
222 Tim Banyai
221 Bryan King
221 Jerry Warren sr
221 Justin Jewett
221 Bruce Walter
220 Andrew Riley
220 Bill Beaver
219 Jon Lamb
219 Rod Keillor
218 Robert Haynes
218 Pete Vannini
218 Mitchell Mosley
217 Eric Porter
217 Brian Eggelston
217 Les Anderson
217 Michael Williams
217 Al Pedwaydon
216 Mike Griffiths
215 Dustin Dotson
215 Tim Brien
215 Bruce Walter
214 Craig Petersen jr
213 Bob Esman
213 Paul Moy
213 Kyle Klingelsmith
213 Tim Beaudrie
213 Don Halvorson
212 Drew Newman
212 Butch Kinnee
212 Pat Baker
212 Gary Griffin
212 Cody Klingelsmith
212 Raymond Horton III
211 Barry Kalnbach
211 Bill Sullivan
211 Ed Ufer
211 Sawyer Robinson
210 Pete Bivona
210 Hal Green
210 Ken Griffin
210 Todd McClean
Mens series
784 (269-278-237) George Humphry
747 (233-255-259) George Humphry
712 (248-243-221) Chad Fetterman
709 (233-220-256) Steve Flees
698 (244-227-227) Cory Blevins
693 (223-277) Lucky Mericle
688 (245-250) Chip Culbertson
688 (245-234) George Humphry
687 (234-248) Jim Palmer
687 (217-244-226) Jerry Orr
685 (269-213) Brian Abernethy
685 (268-213) Ray W. Horton
683 (246-257) Pete Vannini
676 (279-216) Jonathon Loomis
676 (247-224) George Humphry
674 (245-255) Dave Knight
672 (228-222-222) Scott Fulk
670 (220-216-234) Mike Gunderson
669 (256-210) Derek Smith
668 (225-221-222) Eric Porter
667 (246-223) Mike Beaver
663 (213-248) Jon Parent
662 (226-223-213) Ray W. Horton
660 (233-214-213) Kris Bennett
656 (266) Robin Blackburn
656 (254) Josh Matula
652 (236-237) Shawn Antol
652 (233-214) Victor Vreeland
650 (222-226) Jim Palmer
650 (215-223-212) Leo Dutton
648 (22-223) Kyle Rice
647 (235) Keith Weber
647 (220-214-213) Brian Percy
646 (247) Jim Simmons
644 (219-223) Victor Vreeland
643 (246-211) Scott Fulk
639 (220-232) Chris Galla
638 (210-269) Ryan Nesbitt
636 (225-214) Christian Vreeland
635 (236-217) Chip Fryer
635 (223) Jeremy Peplinski
635 (211-221) Brent Wheat
634 (247) Jay Langler
632 (217-216) Barry Kalnbach
631 (223) Brad Wozniak
630 (247) Bob Esman
627 (242-232) Justin Patterson
625 (255) Kevin Krenn
624 (214-220) Jon Parent
623 (239) Phil Hodges
621 (249) Mitchell Mosley
620 (250) Alex Lecik
619 (217-223) Gary Greenman
618 (216-234) Marcus Oien
615 (246) Brandon Smith
614 (234-211) Drew Newman
614 (224) Tim Banyai
614 (223-213) Tom Hampel
613 (216-213) Dustin Dotson
612 (231) Aaron Noble
612 (214-227) David Gorenflo
611 (225) Gary Brown
610 (223) Justin Patterson
610 (221) Chris Woodward
609 (224) Jeremy Pearson
608 (247-213) Leo Dutton
608 (212) Mike Beaver
607 (225) Steven Cadwell
606 (243) Christian Vreeland
606 (212-212) Derek Nowak
605 Jon Lichty
603 (229-211) Jonathon Loomis
603 (224) Parker Thompson
601 (232) Sam Chile
601 (214) Tim Hickman
601 (211) Kellor Flees
600 (245) Mike Griffiths
600 David L. Anderson
Womens series
211 Darlene Anderson
209 Heather Hull
205 Peggy Weber
203 Malena Kain
196 Amy Broghamer
196 Stacy Percy
195 Sharon Vreeland
190 Abi Dierking
190 Neva McGee
Womens series
690 (267-211-212) Angie Daniel
604 (203-234) Samantha Mosley
600 (235-203) Kim Sisk
600 (202-212) Barb Anderson
598 (208-202) Darlene Anderson
591 (214-195) Angie Daniel
580 (226-192) Denise Vaughan
572 (214-206) Sheila Mosley
569 (193-193) Michelle Smith
567 (211) Neva McGee
549 (202) Heather Ameel
549 (191-211) Darlene Anderson
539 (206) Sheila Mosley
538 (193-199) Alison Decker
535 (193) Karyl Moore
533 (209) Becky Oien
532 (213) Samantha Mosley
532 (212) Denise Vaughan
Deals
Tuesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Joey Krehbiel off waivers from Tampa Bay. Designated RHP Manny Barreda for assignment. Sent RHP Dusten Knight off waivers to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Sent LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Cesar Valdez from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
Placed OF D.J. Stewart on the 60-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Garrett Whitlock on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 20. Recalled RHP Ryan Brasier from Worcester (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF Christian Arroyo from the COVID-19 IL. Returned INF Jack Lopez to Worcester.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Romy Gonzalez to Charlotte (Triple-A East).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP J.C. Mejia to Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed SS Amed Rosario on the COVID-19 list.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned C Sebastian Rivero and CF Edward Olivares to Omaha (Triple-A East). Reinstated C Cam Gallagher from the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released RHP Jake Petricka.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated SS Andrelton Simmons from the restricted list. Reinstated C Mitch Garver from 10-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Miguel Romero to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Activated RHP Michael Feliz.
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Kohei Arihara outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Jake Faria outright to Reno (Triple-A West). Transferred 1B Seth Beer from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RF Nick Martini from Iowa (Triple-A East). Placed 1B Alfonso Rivas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 20. Placed RF Jason Heyward on the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (Triple-A East).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled OF Luke Raley from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed OF Cody Bellinger on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 18. Released RHP Jake Petricka.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Tyrone Taylor from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Miguel Sanchez to Nashville (Triple-A East).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released RHP Tyler Phillips.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Javy Guerra from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Jake Arrieta for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed C Chadwick Tromp off waivers from Atlanta. Sent RHP Reyes Moronta outright to Sacramento (Triple-A West) after clearing waivers.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated INF Ty Kelly and RHP Brandon Feldmann to the active list. Placed RHP Anderson DeLeon and LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR Antoine Wesley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Matt McCrane from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Dustin Colquitt to the practice squad. Released OL Bryan Witzmann from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLs David Sharpe and Jaryd Jones-Smith to the practice squad. Released LB Blake Gallagher and OL Foster Sarell from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed LG Pat Eflein on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Lamont Gaillard to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Jarvis Landry on injured reserve. Promoted DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad to the active roster.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Josey Jewell on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released TE Jace Sternberger. Signed Shawn Davis and DL R.J. McIntosh to the practice squad. Released DL Abdullah Anderson and G/T Jacob Capra from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed QB Tyrod Taylor and WR Nico Collins on injured reserve. Signed TE Anthony Auclair. Signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed RB Javian Hawkins to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted QB Sean Mannion from the practice squad to the active roster. Released RB Ameer Abdullah and signed to the practice squad. Signed TE Brandon Dillon to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted K Nick Folk from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed C Drake Jackson to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Released TE Ryan Izzo from the practice squad. Signed S Steven Parker and G Cole Banwart to the practice squad. Placed G Nick Gates on injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Promoted LB Del’Shawn Phillips from the practice squad. Waived DB Sheldrick Redwine.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Richard Rodgers to the practice squad. Released C Harry Crider. Placed G Brandon Brooks and DE Brandon Graham on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Jacques Patrick.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR John Hurst and CB Rashard Robinson to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived S Bradley McDougald and DL Anthony Rush from the active roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Re-signed F Zach Sentyshyn to a one-year, two-way contract.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed G Elvis Merzukins to a five-year contract extension.
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Kirill Kaprizov to a five-year contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Waived D Sami Niku.
East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Signed Ds Jake Ryczek and Jared Brandt to standard player contracts.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Loaned D Avionne Flanagan to FC Tulsa (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.
LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired F Michee Ngalina on loan from Colorado Springs (USL).
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Placed M Caio Alexandre on the season-ending injury list. Acquired $50,000 in 2022 genaral allocation money from Los Angeles FC in exchange for a 2021 interantional roster slot.