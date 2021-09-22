Bowling

Weekly scores

Lucky Jacks in Traverse City

Mens Game

256 Chris Galla

248 Lucky Mericle

247 Jeff Richard

246 John Sivek

246 Matt Evernham

244 John Hedges

244 Michael Williams

242 Nick Musrelli

238 Jason Sawyer

236 Chuck Green

236 Steve Rattray

235 Tim Holbrook

235 Bill Beaver

234 Rob Davis

233 Dave Huft

232 Dave Huft

229 Bryan Frank

229 Mike Longo

228 Jay Langler

227 Evan Miller

226 Andy Radtke

225 Tyler Snell

224 Michael Williams

223 Bob Esman

222 Rob Davis

222 Tim Banyai

221 Bryan King

221 Jerry Warren sr

221 Justin Jewett

221 Bruce Walter

220 Andrew Riley

220 Bill Beaver

219 Jon Lamb

219 Rod Keillor

218 Robert Haynes

218 Pete Vannini

218 Mitchell Mosley

217 Eric Porter

217 Brian Eggelston

217 Les Anderson

217 Michael Williams

217 Al Pedwaydon

216 Mike Griffiths

215 Dustin Dotson

215 Tim Brien

215 Bruce Walter

214 Craig Petersen jr

213 Bob Esman

213 Paul Moy

213 Kyle Klingelsmith

213 Tim Beaudrie

213 Don Halvorson

212 Drew Newman

212 Butch Kinnee

212 Pat Baker

212 Gary Griffin

212 Cody Klingelsmith

212 Raymond Horton III

211 Barry Kalnbach

211 Bill Sullivan

211 Ed Ufer

211 Sawyer Robinson

210 Pete Bivona

210 Hal Green

210 Ken Griffin

210 Todd McClean

Mens series

784 (269-278-237) George Humphry

747 (233-255-259) George Humphry

712 (248-243-221) Chad Fetterman

709 (233-220-256) Steve Flees

698 (244-227-227) Cory Blevins

693 (223-277) Lucky Mericle

688 (245-250) Chip Culbertson

688 (245-234) George Humphry

687 (234-248) Jim Palmer

687 (217-244-226) Jerry Orr

685 (269-213) Brian Abernethy

685 (268-213) Ray W. Horton

683 (246-257) Pete Vannini

676 (279-216) Jonathon Loomis

676 (247-224) George Humphry

674 (245-255) Dave Knight

672 (228-222-222) Scott Fulk

670 (220-216-234) Mike Gunderson

669 (256-210) Derek Smith

668 (225-221-222) Eric Porter

667 (246-223) Mike Beaver

663 (213-248) Jon Parent

662 (226-223-213) Ray W. Horton

660 (233-214-213) Kris Bennett

656 (266) Robin Blackburn

656 (254) Josh Matula

652 (236-237) Shawn Antol

652 (233-214) Victor Vreeland

650 (222-226) Jim Palmer

650 (215-223-212) Leo Dutton

648 (22-223) Kyle Rice

647 (235) Keith Weber

647 (220-214-213) Brian Percy

646 (247) Jim Simmons

644 (219-223) Victor Vreeland

643 (246-211) Scott Fulk

639 (220-232) Chris Galla

638 (210-269) Ryan Nesbitt

636 (225-214) Christian Vreeland

635 (236-217) Chip Fryer

635 (223) Jeremy Peplinski

635 (211-221) Brent Wheat

634 (247) Jay Langler

632 (217-216) Barry Kalnbach

631 (223) Brad Wozniak

630 (247) Bob Esman

627 (242-232) Justin Patterson

625 (255) Kevin Krenn

624 (214-220) Jon Parent

623 (239) Phil Hodges

621 (249) Mitchell Mosley

620 (250) Alex Lecik

619 (217-223) Gary Greenman

618 (216-234) Marcus Oien

615 (246) Brandon Smith

614 (234-211) Drew Newman

614 (224) Tim Banyai

614 (223-213) Tom Hampel

613 (216-213) Dustin Dotson

612 (231) Aaron Noble

612 (214-227) David Gorenflo

611 (225) Gary Brown

610 (223) Justin Patterson

610 (221) Chris Woodward

609 (224) Jeremy Pearson

608 (247-213) Leo Dutton

608 (212) Mike Beaver

607 (225) Steven Cadwell

606 (243) Christian Vreeland

606 (212-212) Derek Nowak

605 Jon Lichty

603 (229-211) Jonathon Loomis

603 (224) Parker Thompson

601 (232) Sam Chile

601 (214) Tim Hickman

601 (211) Kellor Flees

600 (245) Mike Griffiths

600 David L. Anderson

Womens series

211 Darlene Anderson

209 Heather Hull

205 Peggy Weber

203 Malena Kain

196 Amy Broghamer

196 Stacy Percy

195 Sharon Vreeland

190 Abi Dierking

190 Neva McGee

Womens series

690 (267-211-212) Angie Daniel

604 (203-234) Samantha Mosley

600 (235-203) Kim Sisk

600 (202-212) Barb Anderson

598 (208-202) Darlene Anderson

591 (214-195) Angie Daniel

580 (226-192) Denise Vaughan

572 (214-206) Sheila Mosley

569 (193-193) Michelle Smith

567 (211) Neva McGee

549 (202) Heather Ameel

549 (191-211) Darlene Anderson

539 (206) Sheila Mosley

538 (193-199) Alison Decker

535 (193) Karyl Moore

533 (209) Becky Oien

532 (213) Samantha Mosley

532 (212) Denise Vaughan

Deals

Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Joey Krehbiel off waivers from Tampa Bay. Designated RHP Manny Barreda for assignment. Sent RHP Dusten Knight off waivers to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Sent LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Cesar Valdez from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

Placed OF D.J. Stewart on the 60-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Garrett Whitlock on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 20. Recalled RHP Ryan Brasier from Worcester (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF Christian Arroyo from the COVID-19 IL. Returned INF Jack Lopez to Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Romy Gonzalez to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP J.C. Mejia to Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed SS Amed Rosario on the COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned C Sebastian Rivero and CF Edward Olivares to Omaha (Triple-A East). Reinstated C Cam Gallagher from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released RHP Jake Petricka.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated SS Andrelton Simmons from the restricted list. Reinstated C Mitch Garver from 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Miguel Romero to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Activated RHP Michael Feliz.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Kohei Arihara outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Jake Faria outright to Reno (Triple-A West). Transferred 1B Seth Beer from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RF Nick Martini from Iowa (Triple-A East). Placed 1B Alfonso Rivas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 20. Placed RF Jason Heyward on the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled OF Luke Raley from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed OF Cody Bellinger on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 18. Released RHP Jake Petricka.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Tyrone Taylor from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Miguel Sanchez to Nashville (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released RHP Tyler Phillips.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Javy Guerra from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Jake Arrieta for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed C Chadwick Tromp off waivers from Atlanta. Sent RHP Reyes Moronta outright to Sacramento (Triple-A West) after clearing waivers.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated INF Ty Kelly and RHP Brandon Feldmann to the active list. Placed RHP Anderson DeLeon and LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR Antoine Wesley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Matt McCrane from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Dustin Colquitt to the practice squad. Released OL Bryan Witzmann from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLs David Sharpe and Jaryd Jones-Smith to the practice squad. Released LB Blake Gallagher and OL Foster Sarell from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed LG Pat Eflein on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Lamont Gaillard to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Jarvis Landry on injured reserve. Promoted DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad to the active roster.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Josey Jewell on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released TE Jace Sternberger. Signed Shawn Davis and DL R.J. McIntosh to the practice squad. Released DL Abdullah Anderson and G/T Jacob Capra from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed QB Tyrod Taylor and WR Nico Collins on injured reserve. Signed TE Anthony Auclair. Signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed RB Javian Hawkins to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted QB Sean Mannion from the practice squad to the active roster. Released RB Ameer Abdullah and signed to the practice squad. Signed TE Brandon Dillon to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted K Nick Folk from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed C Drake Jackson to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released TE Ryan Izzo from the practice squad. Signed S Steven Parker and G Cole Banwart to the practice squad. Placed G Nick Gates on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Promoted LB Del’Shawn Phillips from the practice squad. Waived DB Sheldrick Redwine.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Richard Rodgers to the practice squad. Released C Harry Crider. Placed G Brandon Brooks and DE Brandon Graham on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Jacques Patrick.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR John Hurst and CB Rashard Robinson to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived S Bradley McDougald and DL Anthony Rush from the active roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Re-signed F Zach Sentyshyn to a one-year, two-way contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed G Elvis Merzukins to a five-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Kirill Kaprizov to a five-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Waived D Sami Niku.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed Ds Jake Ryczek and Jared Brandt to standard player contracts.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned D Avionne Flanagan to FC Tulsa (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired F Michee Ngalina on loan from Colorado Springs (USL).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Placed M Caio Alexandre on the season-ending injury list. Acquired $50,000 in 2022 genaral allocation money from Los Angeles FC in exchange for a 2021 interantional roster slot.

