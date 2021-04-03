bowling

Lucky Jack’s

Men’s game

300 Brad Wozniak

242 Jim Palmer

237 Bryan Decker

235 Tim Beaudrie

233 Raymond Benaway

233 Brian McArthur

231 Al Pedwaydon

231 Raymond D. Horton III

228 Tim Banyai

228 Brain Percy

227 Aaron Noble

226 Dylan Anderson

225 Jim Palmer

225 Steven Cadwell

225 Gene Allen

225 Ryan Marek

224 Bruce Elben

224 Mike Griffiths

224 Ken Kocevar

223 Dylan Anderson

223 Jason Harris

223 Jerry Orr

222 Don Hull

222 Ray W. Horton

221 Ray W. Horton

220 Marv Prepejchal

219 Bill Sullivan

216 Chip Culbertson

216 Zack Cavanaugh

215 David Gorenflo

215 Andrew Hunt

214 John D. Anderson

214 Matt Cowley

214 Ken Griffin

213 Hal Green

213 Gene Kelly

213 Jim Palmer

212 Bob Stone

212 Kernie Moore

212 Fred Fasel

212 Don Halvorson

212 Mark Marek

212 Bill Jenkins

211 Scott Poremba

211 Kevin Lizenby

211 Jeff Prepejchal

211 Bob Podleski

211 Pete Vannini

210 Buck Kinnee

Men’s series

740 (289-246) Steve Flees

736 (298-270) Marcus Oien

721 (300-227) Brad Wozniak

715 (289-217) Marcus Oien

714 (236-222-256) Jay Langler

709 (214-238-257) John Sivek

702 (249-215-238) Jim Simmons

695 (258-232) John Wisniewski

695 (235-248-212) Ben Orr

693 (235-217-241) Jon Parent

682 (248-245) Shawn Antol

681 (268-227) Brian Farnworth

677 (233-212-232) David Montgomery

676 (225-226-225) Brian Percy

674 (269-237) Bryan Frank

670 (224-245) Brad Wheat

665 (251-212) Pat Brooks

661 (224-235) Michael Williams

661 (224-233) Justin Patterson

659 (233-244) Sawyer Robinson

658 (226-231) Chris Sirois

657 (225-230) Victor Vreeland

654 (227-215-212) Andy Leppek

653 (246-215) Gary Greenman

653 (223-234) George Humphry

645 (216-216-213) Jon Parent

641 (224-222) Lucky Mericle

639 (211-223) Evan Miller

637 (245-211) J. D. Wilson

636 (253-215) Chip Culbertson

636 (213-230) John Babrick

634 (211-238) Jerry Orr

633 (233-234) Jonathon Loomis

631 (240) Bill Jenkins

630 (233-210) John Sivek

629 (237) Derek Nowak

629 (223-225) Dustin Dotson

628 (213-214) Gary Brown

627 (213) Craig Petersen jr

626 (211-211) Pete Vannini

625 (217) Les Anderson

624 (237-214) Norm Rosinski

623 (214) Les Anderson

622 (231-225) Blake Cavanaugh

622 (210) Brandon Smith

619 (224) Jim Orr

617 (267) Christoper Redman

617 (213-222) Bill Beaver

617 (210-225) Brian Simpson

616 (226) Ken Kocevar

615 (225-212) Frank McClellan

613 (212) Tim Banyai

612 (243-215) Christian Vreeland

609 (234) Keoni Revilla

609 (220-215) Aaron Noble

608 (266) Jake Wiederhold

608 (242) Rob Davis

608 (215-225) Steve Flees

607 (234) Jerry Orr

604 (224) Carl Walter

601 (210-222) Barry Kalnbach

600 (248) Russ Cavanaugh

Women’s game

216 Nicole Godfrey

210 Jeannie Blanke

208 Kathy Rosinski

207 Jeannie Blanke

202 Janice Moy

202 Tracy Kuehne

201 Cathy Haywood

199 Angie Daniel

196 Barb Anderson

196 Sheila Mosley

193 Arlene Prepejchal

190 Gail Beeman

190 Arlene Prepejchal

190 Bobbi Jo Babik

190 Karin Lerczak

Women’s series

669 (203-279) Denise Vaughan

642 (222-198-222) Colby Fortin

627 (245-203) LouAnn Hurst

610 (202-209-199) Alison Decker

596 (198-204-194) Sheila Mosley

573 (213) Peggy Weber

571 (205-197) Samantha Mosley

569 (192-226) Barb Anderson

567 (201-190) Denise Vaughan

559 (192-204) Heather Hull

557 (225) Deb Parent

556 (210) Bryce Noble

548 (209) Rhojo Crick

540 (210) Darlene Anderson

531 (206) Colby Fortin

Incredible Mo’s

No scores to report

Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed 3B Josh Donaldson on the 10-day IL (retroactive to April 2). Recalled OF Brent Rooker from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Ryan Sherriff on the restricted list. Selected the contract of C Joseph Odom from alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed SS Nick Ahmed on the 10-day IL (retroactive to March 31). Recalled SS Geraldo Perdomo from alternate training site.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled 3B Johan Camargo from alternate training site. Placed 3B Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP outright to alternate training site. Claimed C Beau Taylor off waivers from Cleveland. Designated C Deivy Grullon for assignment.

HOCKEY

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Announced Tulsa’s F Danny Moynihan has been suspended and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game at Kansas City on April 2.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Kyle Neuber, Ds Jordan Sambrook and Matt Petgrave. Placed F Luke Nogard, Ds Dylan Woolf and Stefan LeBlanc on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Returned D Matt Murphy from loan to Chicago (AHL). Activated G Dylan Ferguson and F Stephen Harper from reserve. Placed G Louis-Philippe Guindon, F Morgan Adams-Moisan and D Marcus McIvor on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated G Jacob Ingham from reserve. Placed G Ryan Bednard on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Tommy Apap and added him to the active roster. Placed Fs Tommy Apap and Alex Rauter on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed D Jacob Cederholm on IR.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Fabrizio Ricci from IR. Placed F Krystof Hrabik on reserve. Placed G Kris Oldham on IR.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Jack Suter, Ds Eric Israel and Johnny Coughlin from reserve. Placed Fs Mike Hedden, Garrett Klotz and John Albert on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Jade Miller from reserve. Placed D Chase Stewart on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated F Conlan Keenan and D garrett Cecere from reserve. Placed F Tyler Kobryn and D Austin McEneny from reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Aaron Thow from reserve. Placed D Matt Miller on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Actviated D Alex Peters from reserve. Placed D Jacob Graves on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed first-round picks D Nabilai Kibinguchy and M Justin McMaster to one-year contracts with three option years.

ODDS

Major League Baseball

Sunday

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Atlanta -130 at PHILA. +120

at CINCINNATI -105 St. Louis -105

at CHICAGO -167 Pittsburgh +157

LA Dodgers -250 at COLORADO +220

at SAN DIEGO -222 Arizona +202

American League

at NEW YORK -156 Toronto +146

Cleveland -130 at DETROIT +120

at BOSTON -171 Baltimore +159

at KANSAS CITY -175 Texas +163

at OAKLAND -105 Houston -105

at LA ANGELS -120 Chicago +110

Interleague

Minnesota -115 at MILWAUK +105

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Brooklyn

at LA CLIPPERS 11 (215½) LA Lakers

at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Charlotte

at PHILAD. OFF (OFF) Memphis

at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Golden State

at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) New Orleans

at DENVER 12½ (215) Orlando

National Hockey League

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at TAMPA BAY -375 Detroit +345

Washington -165 at NEW JERS. +155

at FLORIDA OFF Columbus OFF

at CAROLINA OFF Dallas OFF

at WINNIPEG OFF Vancouver OFF

Toronto -153 at CALGARY +143

Arizona -123 at ANAHEIM +113

HISTORY

April 4

1986 — Edmonton’s Wayne Gretzky breaks his own NHL single-season points record with three assists to increase his total to 214. He scored 212 points in 1981-82.

2003 — Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs becomes the 18th player to hit 500 career homers, connecting for a solo shot in a 10-9 loss to Cincinnati.

