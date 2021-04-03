bowling
Lucky Jack’s
Men’s game
300 Brad Wozniak
242 Jim Palmer
237 Bryan Decker
235 Tim Beaudrie
233 Raymond Benaway
233 Brian McArthur
231 Al Pedwaydon
231 Raymond D. Horton III
228 Tim Banyai
228 Brain Percy
227 Aaron Noble
226 Dylan Anderson
225 Jim Palmer
225 Steven Cadwell
225 Gene Allen
225 Ryan Marek
224 Bruce Elben
224 Mike Griffiths
224 Ken Kocevar
223 Dylan Anderson
223 Jason Harris
223 Jerry Orr
222 Don Hull
222 Ray W. Horton
221 Ray W. Horton
220 Marv Prepejchal
219 Bill Sullivan
216 Chip Culbertson
216 Zack Cavanaugh
215 David Gorenflo
215 Andrew Hunt
214 John D. Anderson
214 Matt Cowley
214 Ken Griffin
213 Hal Green
213 Gene Kelly
213 Jim Palmer
212 Bob Stone
212 Kernie Moore
212 Fred Fasel
212 Don Halvorson
212 Mark Marek
212 Bill Jenkins
211 Scott Poremba
211 Kevin Lizenby
211 Jeff Prepejchal
211 Bob Podleski
211 Pete Vannini
210 Buck Kinnee
Men’s series
740 (289-246) Steve Flees
736 (298-270) Marcus Oien
721 (300-227) Brad Wozniak
715 (289-217) Marcus Oien
714 (236-222-256) Jay Langler
709 (214-238-257) John Sivek
702 (249-215-238) Jim Simmons
695 (258-232) John Wisniewski
695 (235-248-212) Ben Orr
693 (235-217-241) Jon Parent
682 (248-245) Shawn Antol
681 (268-227) Brian Farnworth
677 (233-212-232) David Montgomery
676 (225-226-225) Brian Percy
674 (269-237) Bryan Frank
670 (224-245) Brad Wheat
665 (251-212) Pat Brooks
661 (224-235) Michael Williams
661 (224-233) Justin Patterson
659 (233-244) Sawyer Robinson
658 (226-231) Chris Sirois
657 (225-230) Victor Vreeland
654 (227-215-212) Andy Leppek
653 (246-215) Gary Greenman
653 (223-234) George Humphry
645 (216-216-213) Jon Parent
641 (224-222) Lucky Mericle
639 (211-223) Evan Miller
637 (245-211) J. D. Wilson
636 (253-215) Chip Culbertson
636 (213-230) John Babrick
634 (211-238) Jerry Orr
633 (233-234) Jonathon Loomis
631 (240) Bill Jenkins
630 (233-210) John Sivek
629 (237) Derek Nowak
629 (223-225) Dustin Dotson
628 (213-214) Gary Brown
627 (213) Craig Petersen jr
626 (211-211) Pete Vannini
625 (217) Les Anderson
624 (237-214) Norm Rosinski
623 (214) Les Anderson
622 (231-225) Blake Cavanaugh
622 (210) Brandon Smith
619 (224) Jim Orr
617 (267) Christoper Redman
617 (213-222) Bill Beaver
617 (210-225) Brian Simpson
616 (226) Ken Kocevar
615 (225-212) Frank McClellan
613 (212) Tim Banyai
612 (243-215) Christian Vreeland
609 (234) Keoni Revilla
609 (220-215) Aaron Noble
608 (266) Jake Wiederhold
608 (242) Rob Davis
608 (215-225) Steve Flees
607 (234) Jerry Orr
604 (224) Carl Walter
601 (210-222) Barry Kalnbach
600 (248) Russ Cavanaugh
Women’s game
216 Nicole Godfrey
210 Jeannie Blanke
208 Kathy Rosinski
207 Jeannie Blanke
202 Janice Moy
202 Tracy Kuehne
201 Cathy Haywood
199 Angie Daniel
196 Barb Anderson
196 Sheila Mosley
193 Arlene Prepejchal
190 Gail Beeman
190 Arlene Prepejchal
190 Bobbi Jo Babik
190 Karin Lerczak
Women’s series
669 (203-279) Denise Vaughan
642 (222-198-222) Colby Fortin
627 (245-203) LouAnn Hurst
610 (202-209-199) Alison Decker
596 (198-204-194) Sheila Mosley
573 (213) Peggy Weber
571 (205-197) Samantha Mosley
569 (192-226) Barb Anderson
567 (201-190) Denise Vaughan
559 (192-204) Heather Hull
557 (225) Deb Parent
556 (210) Bryce Noble
548 (209) Rhojo Crick
540 (210) Darlene Anderson
531 (206) Colby Fortin
Incredible Mo’s
No scores to report
Saturday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed 3B Josh Donaldson on the 10-day IL (retroactive to April 2). Recalled OF Brent Rooker from alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Ryan Sherriff on the restricted list. Selected the contract of C Joseph Odom from alternate training site.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed SS Nick Ahmed on the 10-day IL (retroactive to March 31). Recalled SS Geraldo Perdomo from alternate training site.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled 3B Johan Camargo from alternate training site. Placed 3B Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP outright to alternate training site. Claimed C Beau Taylor off waivers from Cleveland. Designated C Deivy Grullon for assignment.
HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Announced Tulsa’s F Danny Moynihan has been suspended and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game at Kansas City on April 2.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Kyle Neuber, Ds Jordan Sambrook and Matt Petgrave. Placed F Luke Nogard, Ds Dylan Woolf and Stefan LeBlanc on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Returned D Matt Murphy from loan to Chicago (AHL). Activated G Dylan Ferguson and F Stephen Harper from reserve. Placed G Louis-Philippe Guindon, F Morgan Adams-Moisan and D Marcus McIvor on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated G Jacob Ingham from reserve. Placed G Ryan Bednard on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Signed F Tommy Apap and added him to the active roster. Placed Fs Tommy Apap and Alex Rauter on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed D Jacob Cederholm on IR.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Fabrizio Ricci from IR. Placed F Krystof Hrabik on reserve. Placed G Kris Oldham on IR.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Jack Suter, Ds Eric Israel and Johnny Coughlin from reserve. Placed Fs Mike Hedden, Garrett Klotz and John Albert on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Jade Miller from reserve. Placed D Chase Stewart on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Activated F Conlan Keenan and D garrett Cecere from reserve. Placed F Tyler Kobryn and D Austin McEneny from reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Aaron Thow from reserve. Placed D Matt Miller on reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Actviated D Alex Peters from reserve. Placed D Jacob Graves on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed first-round picks D Nabilai Kibinguchy and M Justin McMaster to one-year contracts with three option years.
ODDS
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -130 at PHILA. +120
at CINCINNATI -105 St. Louis -105
at CHICAGO -167 Pittsburgh +157
LA Dodgers -250 at COLORADO +220
at SAN DIEGO -222 Arizona +202
American League
at NEW YORK -156 Toronto +146
Cleveland -130 at DETROIT +120
at BOSTON -171 Baltimore +159
at KANSAS CITY -175 Texas +163
at OAKLAND -105 Houston -105
at LA ANGELS -120 Chicago +110
Interleague
Minnesota -115 at MILWAUK +105
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
at LA CLIPPERS 11 (215½) LA Lakers
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Charlotte
at PHILAD. OFF (OFF) Memphis
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Golden State
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) New Orleans
at DENVER 12½ (215) Orlando
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -375 Detroit +345
Washington -165 at NEW JERS. +155
at FLORIDA OFF Columbus OFF
at CAROLINA OFF Dallas OFF
at WINNIPEG OFF Vancouver OFF
Toronto -153 at CALGARY +143
Arizona -123 at ANAHEIM +113
HISTORY
April 4
1986 — Edmonton’s Wayne Gretzky breaks his own NHL single-season points record with three assists to increase his total to 214. He scored 212 points in 1981-82.
2003 — Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs becomes the 18th player to hit 500 career homers, connecting for a solo shot in a 10-9 loss to Cincinnati.