Grand Haven at TC West
RECORDS: Grand Haven (1-0); TC West (0-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: Tied 6-6
LAST YEAR: Grand Haven won 13-10
BACKGROUND: Grand Haven won a close one last season, the first since the two teams renewed their rivalry in 2016. They'll play for the Coast Guard Cup, and veterans and active duty U.S. Coast Guard members will be admitted for free.
TC Central at Marquette
RECORDS: TC Central (0-1); Marquette (0-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: Central leads 13-3
RADIO: AM-580
LAST YEAR: Central won 35-7
BACKGROUND: Both teams are coming off setbacks against state powerhouses — TC Central to DeWitt and Marquette to TC St. Francis. The Trojans haven't lost to Marquette since 2013, and each of those victories have come by 21 or more points.
Glen Lake at TC St. Francis
RECORDS: Glen Lake (1-0); St. Francis (1-0)
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday
SERIES: St. Francis leads 13-4
RADIO: FM-89.9/FM-107.9
LAST YEAR: St. Francis won 50-12
BACKGROUND: You have to go back to 2012 for Glen Lake's last win in this series. The Lakers aim to change that after a resounding win over Millington, but the Gladiators also came out strong this season with a 31-17 win over an improved Marquette team featuring a nice passing attack.
Boyne City at Charlevoix
RECORDS: Boyne City (0-1); Charlevoix (1-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: Charlevoix leads 38-28-2
LAST YEAR: Boyne City won 29-21
BACKGROUND: The Rayders look to keep things rolling after a 40-26 win over Elk Rapids, while the Ramblers are seeking their inaugural win in Dave Suttle's first year at the helm.
East Jordan at Elk Rapids
RECORDS: East Jordan (0-1); Elk Rapids (0-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: Elk Rapids leads 20-14
LAST YEAR: Elk Rapids won 62-0
BACKGROUND: East Jordan had Harbor Springs on the ropes for what would have been the Red Devils' first win over the Rams since 2013, but Harbor pulled out a 34-33 victory. Elk Rapids is looking to bounce back after a 40-26 loss to Charlevoix.
Benzie Central at Kalkaska
RECORDS: Benzie (0-1); Kalkaska (0-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: Benzie leads 18-8
LAST YEAR: Benzie won 33-0
BACKGROUND: Both teams are coming off a Week One loss, looking to avoid an 0-2 hole. The Huskies lost 31-21 to Chesaning, while Kalkaska fell to Pine River.
