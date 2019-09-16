Rankings

Michigan High School Football Poll

Division 1

School/Record/Points

1. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4) (3-0) 49

2. Belleville (1) (3-0) 45

3. Rockford (3-0) 41

4. Dearborn Fordson (3-0) 32

5. Lake Orion (3-0) 25

6. Grandville (3-0) 24

7. Davison (3-0) 22

8. West Bloomfield (2-1) 18

9. Romeo (3-0) 9

10. Traverse City West (2-1) 2

(tie) Brighton (3-0) 2

(tie) Brownstown Woodhaven (3-0) 2

(tie) Rochester Adams (2-1) 2

Others receiving votes: East Kentwood 1. Saline 1.

Division 2

School/Record/Points

1. Muskegon Mona Shores (4) (3-0) 48

2. Birmingham Groves (1) (3-0) 46

3. Walled Lake Western (3-0) 36

4. Midland (3-0) 31

5. South Lyon (3-0) 28

6. Livonia Franklin (3-0) 27

7. Oak Park (2-1) 22

8. Warren De La Salle (2-1) 18

9. Portage Northern (3-0) 9

10. Grosse Pointe South (2-1) 3

(tie) Detroit King (2-1) 3

Others receiving votes: Farmington 2. Port Huron Northern 1. Traverse City Central 1.

Division 3

School/Record/Points

1. Muskegon (5) (3-0) 50

2. Edwardsburg (3-0) 41

3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (3-0) 40

4. Zeeland West (3-0) 37

5. Mount Pleasant (3-0) 31

6. Birmingham Brother Rice (3-0) 23

7. Chelsea (3-0) 19

8. Byron Center (3-0) 6

(tie) Mason (3-0) 6

(tie) Riverview (3-0) 6

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph 5. DeWitt 4. Flint Kearsley 3. River Rouge 2. Allen Park 1. East Lansing 1.

Division 4

School/Record/Points

1. Paw Paw (5) (3-0) 59

2. Detroit Country Day (1) (3-0) 55

3. Escanaba (3-0) 45

4. Flint Powers (3-0) 41

5. Muskegon Orchard View (3-0) 31

6. Milan (3-0) 28

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2-1) 26

8. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (3-0) 16

9. Fowlerville (3-0) 10

10. Ludington (3-0) 8

Others receiving votes: Hamilton 6. Sparta 2. Vicksburg 2. Williamston 1.

Division 5

School/Record/Points

1. Montague (3) (3-0) 39

2. Muskegon Oakridge (1) (3-0) 35

3. Portland (3-0) 32

4. Lansing Catholic (3-0) 25

5. Frankenmuth (3-0) 23

6. Kingsley (3-0) 19

7. Marine City (3-0) 15

8. Olivet (3-0) 8

9. Saginaw Swan Valley (2-1) 7

(tie) Hillsdale (3-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Hopkins 6. Clare 3. Freeland 1.

Division 6

School/Record/Points

1. Ithaca (3) (3-0) 38

2. Maple City Glen Lake (1) (3-0) 37

3. Montrose (3-0) 32

4. Flint Hamady (3-0) 26

5. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (2-1) 22

6. Grass Lake (3-0) 21

7. Niles Brandywine (3-0) 19

8. Warren Michigan Collegiate (2-1) 12

9. Brooklyn Columbia Central (3-0) 9

10. Menominee (2-1) 2

Others receiving votes: Ravenna 1. Gladstone 1.

Division 7

School/Record/Points

1. New Lothrop (3) (3-0) 45

2. Pewamo-Westphalia (1) (3-0) 44

3. Jackson Lumen Christi (1) (3-0) 41

4. Clinton (3-0) 36

5. Schoolcraft (3-0) 33

6. Sand Creek (3-0) 18

7. Cassopolis (3-0) 14

8. Riverview Gabriel Richard (3-0) 12

9. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker (3-0) 10

10. Iron Mountain (3-0) 8

Others receiving votes: Beal City 5. Beaverton 4. Cass City 2. Centreville 2. West Iron County 1.

Division 8

School/Record/Points

1. Reading (3) (2-1) 46

2. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (1) (3-0) 43

3. Harbor Beach (1) (3-0) 41

4. Ishpeming (3-0) 40

5. Ubly (3-0) 25

6. White Pigeon (3-0) 20

7. Mount Clemens (3-0) 14

(tie) Johannesburg-Lewiston (3-0) 14

9. Saginaw Nouvel (2-1) 11

10. Clarkston Everest Catholic (2-0) 10

Others receiving votes: Lake Linden-Hubbell 6. Fowler 4. Adrian Lenawee Christian 1.

Division 8 Player

School/Record/Points

1. Morrice (5) (3-0) 74

2. Powers North Central (3) (3-0) 71

3. Pickford (2-1) 58

4. Climax-Scotts (3-0) 46

5. Onekama (3-0) 37

Others receiving votes: Colon 9. Deckerville 7. Brimley 6. Crystal Falls Forest Park 6. Newberry 6.

