Michigan High School Football Poll
Division 1
School/Record/Points
1. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4) (3-0) 49
2. Belleville (1) (3-0) 45
3. Rockford (3-0) 41
4. Dearborn Fordson (3-0) 32
5. Lake Orion (3-0) 25
6. Grandville (3-0) 24
7. Davison (3-0) 22
8. West Bloomfield (2-1) 18
9. Romeo (3-0) 9
10. Traverse City West (2-1) 2
(tie) Brighton (3-0) 2
(tie) Brownstown Woodhaven (3-0) 2
(tie) Rochester Adams (2-1) 2
Others receiving votes: East Kentwood 1. Saline 1.
Division 2
School/Record/Points
1. Muskegon Mona Shores (4) (3-0) 48
2. Birmingham Groves (1) (3-0) 46
3. Walled Lake Western (3-0) 36
4. Midland (3-0) 31
5. South Lyon (3-0) 28
6. Livonia Franklin (3-0) 27
7. Oak Park (2-1) 22
8. Warren De La Salle (2-1) 18
9. Portage Northern (3-0) 9
10. Grosse Pointe South (2-1) 3
(tie) Detroit King (2-1) 3
Others receiving votes: Farmington 2. Port Huron Northern 1. Traverse City Central 1.
Division 3
School/Record/Points
1. Muskegon (5) (3-0) 50
2. Edwardsburg (3-0) 41
3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (3-0) 40
4. Zeeland West (3-0) 37
5. Mount Pleasant (3-0) 31
6. Birmingham Brother Rice (3-0) 23
7. Chelsea (3-0) 19
8. Byron Center (3-0) 6
(tie) Mason (3-0) 6
(tie) Riverview (3-0) 6
Others receiving votes: St. Joseph 5. DeWitt 4. Flint Kearsley 3. River Rouge 2. Allen Park 1. East Lansing 1.
Division 4
School/Record/Points
1. Paw Paw (5) (3-0) 59
2. Detroit Country Day (1) (3-0) 55
3. Escanaba (3-0) 45
4. Flint Powers (3-0) 41
5. Muskegon Orchard View (3-0) 31
6. Milan (3-0) 28
7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2-1) 26
8. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (3-0) 16
9. Fowlerville (3-0) 10
10. Ludington (3-0) 8
Others receiving votes: Hamilton 6. Sparta 2. Vicksburg 2. Williamston 1.
Division 5
School/Record/Points
1. Montague (3) (3-0) 39
2. Muskegon Oakridge (1) (3-0) 35
3. Portland (3-0) 32
4. Lansing Catholic (3-0) 25
5. Frankenmuth (3-0) 23
6. Kingsley (3-0) 19
7. Marine City (3-0) 15
8. Olivet (3-0) 8
9. Saginaw Swan Valley (2-1) 7
(tie) Hillsdale (3-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Hopkins 6. Clare 3. Freeland 1.
Division 6
School/Record/Points
1. Ithaca (3) (3-0) 38
2. Maple City Glen Lake (1) (3-0) 37
3. Montrose (3-0) 32
4. Flint Hamady (3-0) 26
5. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (2-1) 22
6. Grass Lake (3-0) 21
7. Niles Brandywine (3-0) 19
8. Warren Michigan Collegiate (2-1) 12
9. Brooklyn Columbia Central (3-0) 9
10. Menominee (2-1) 2
Others receiving votes: Ravenna 1. Gladstone 1.
Division 7
School/Record/Points
1. New Lothrop (3) (3-0) 45
2. Pewamo-Westphalia (1) (3-0) 44
3. Jackson Lumen Christi (1) (3-0) 41
4. Clinton (3-0) 36
5. Schoolcraft (3-0) 33
6. Sand Creek (3-0) 18
7. Cassopolis (3-0) 14
8. Riverview Gabriel Richard (3-0) 12
9. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker (3-0) 10
10. Iron Mountain (3-0) 8
Others receiving votes: Beal City 5. Beaverton 4. Cass City 2. Centreville 2. West Iron County 1.
Division 8
School/Record/Points
1. Reading (3) (2-1) 46
2. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (1) (3-0) 43
3. Harbor Beach (1) (3-0) 41
4. Ishpeming (3-0) 40
5. Ubly (3-0) 25
6. White Pigeon (3-0) 20
7. Mount Clemens (3-0) 14
(tie) Johannesburg-Lewiston (3-0) 14
9. Saginaw Nouvel (2-1) 11
10. Clarkston Everest Catholic (2-0) 10
Others receiving votes: Lake Linden-Hubbell 6. Fowler 4. Adrian Lenawee Christian 1.
Division 8 Player
School/Record/Points
1. Morrice (5) (3-0) 74
2. Powers North Central (3) (3-0) 71
3. Pickford (2-1) 58
4. Climax-Scotts (3-0) 46
5. Onekama (3-0) 37
Others receiving votes: Colon 9. Deckerville 7. Brimley 6. Crystal Falls Forest Park 6. Newberry 6.
