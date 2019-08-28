DeWitt at TC Central
RECORDS: TCC (7-3 last season); DeWitt (12-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: First meeting
BACKGROUND: These two programs clash for the first time. DeWitt has been incredibly steady, winning nine or more games every year but two since 2000 (and those two seasons were seven and five victories). You have to go back to 2005 for the last season the Panthers didn’t win at least one playoff game. The Trojans, meanwhile, will debut Ithaca transfer Peyton Smith at quarterback as they look to get a start on extending their own streak of seasons with seven or more wins to five.
TC West at Midland
RECORDS: TC West (7-3); Midland (9-4)
WHEN: 7 p.m.
SERIES: West leads 4-2
RADIO: AM-580
LAST YEAR: West won 17-15
BACKGROUND: The Titans kick off a season in which they have six games at Thirlby Field with one on the road, visiting the Chemics. Andy Soma takes over at QB for West, which looks for its fourth straight winning season. Junior defensive back Eli Gordon and senior kicker Maxx Fisher are among Midland’s leading returners, along with junior QB Al Money. Receivers Tommy Johnstone and Bryce Albrecht are also back for the Chemic passing attack.
Millington at Glen Lake
RECORDS: Millington (7-4); Glen Lake (5-5)
WHEN: 6 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
BACKGROUND: The Cardinals haven’t won fewer than 7 games since 2006, missed the playoffs since 2003 or had a losing record since 1988, so they’ll be a solid opening test for a big Glen Lake team. The Lakers certainly pass the eye test and have the look of a team that could be serious contenders, trotting out a huge offensive line, talented runners in Jonathan Wright and Xavier Griffiths and an intact coaching staff that has been there before.
Elk Rapids at Charlevoix
RECORDS: Elk Rapids (7-3); Charlevoix (1-8)
WHEN: 7 p.m.
SERIES: Charlevoix leads 20-9
LAST YEAR: Elk Rapids won 21-6
BACKGROUND: Don Jess makes his return to the Charlevoix sidelines for a second go-round, stepping in for Kenny Provost, who is now an assistant at Petoskey. The Elks’ Brian Lark spent some time as an assistant at Charlevoix this summer before moving over to Elk Rapids, so he’ll know the Rayders spread veer playbook. Jess was over .500 in the LMC in his nine-year tenure at the helm, so he’ll look to right the Rayders’ ship after a 1-8 campaign in 2018.
Gaylord St. Mary at Manistee Catholic
RECORDS: GSM (2-6); MCC (5-4)
WHEN: 7 p.m.
SERIES: Tied 2-2
LAST MEETING: St. Mary won 41-0 in 2000
BACKGROUND: The Snowbirds make their eight-player debut, led by returning dual-threat quarterback Brady Hunter. St. Mary was 2-6 last year after back-to-back 11-player playoff appearances. Manistee Catholic is after its first playoff appearance since 2010, and its inaugural trip to the eight-player postseason in the program’s fifth season there. The Sabers run behind a very large offensive line for eight-player ball, but have to replace injured QB Kyle McLinden.
