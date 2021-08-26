Battle at the Big House
TC CENTRAL vs. DEWITT
2020 RECORDS: Traverse City Central (9-2, 5-0 Big North); DeWitt (12-0, 3-0 CAAC-Blue)
WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: DeWitt leads 1-0
LAST MEETING: TC Central lost 31-26 in 2019
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
RADIO: AM-580 WTCM
BACKGROUND: Worth the 3.5-hour drive to watch this at Michigan Stadium if you have the day off. Division 3 powerhouse DeWitt will look to defend a 2020 state title, returning quarterback Ty Holtz (Brown commit) and top targets Tommy McIntosh (Wisconsin) and Nick Flegler (Air Force). Josh Burnham (Notre Dame) and seven three-year varsity seniors will give the Panthers quite the Week One opponent.
Battle at the Big House
TC WEST vs. MIDLAND
2020 RECORDS: Traverse City West (6-2, 4-1 BNC); Midland (8-1, 4-0 SVL-Red)
WHEN: Thursday, 3:30 p.m.
SERIES: TC West leads 4-3
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
RADIO: FM-106.3 WWMN
LAST MEETING: Midland won 28-20 in 2019
BACKGROUND: The Titans play their usual Week One opponent, but at the Big House this year. It’s the second high school football game in the state of Michigan, following Lapeer vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central at noon at the same locale. The last two games between the Titans and Chemics have been decided by one score.
KINGSLEY at McBAIN
2020 RECORDS: Kingsley (8-1, 6-0 NMFL-Legends); McBain (7-1, 5-0 Highland)
WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: McBain leads 22-14
RADIO: FM-104.5 WFMB
LAST MEETING: Kingsley won 36-6 in 2019.
BACKGROUND: Kingsley hasn’t lost a regular-season game since TC St. Francis on Sept. 14, 2018. McBain went undefeated in the Highland conference and roster two lineman over 300 pounds, but the Ramblers play in two playoff divisions lower and roster a team with half as many players.
HOUGHTON LAKE at GLEN LAKE
2020 RECORDS: Glen Lake (5-3, 3-0 NMFC-Leaders); Houghton Lake (4-3, 4-1 Highland)
WHEN: Thursday, 6 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
BACKGROUND: Should be a fun season for the Lakers as they return head coach Jerry Angers with a varsity team of 22. The Bobcats posted a solid season in conference play before a 22-18 setback to Evart in the first round of the playoffs.
NORTHPOINTE at SUTTONS BAY
2020 RECORDS: Suttons Bay (10-1); Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (2-5)
WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
BACKGROUND: The first game in eight-player football for NorthPointe is the two-time state runner-up Norsemen. NorthPointe hasn’t made it past the first round of the playoffs since 2016 when they lost to Clinton in the Division 6 semifinals.