TC WEST AT TC CENTRAL
2019 RECORDS: TC West (7-3, 4-1 Big North Conference); TC Central (8-2, 5-0 BNC)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
RADIO: AM-580
SERIES: TC West leads 14-11
LAST YEAR: TC Central def. TC West 32-0
BACKGROUND: The first time these rivals meet in the first game of the season. Facing off in the "Celebrate Service" game, these teams have a shot to take control of the BNC with an early win. The Titans will need to stop TCC's Josh Burnham under center while looking for revenge for last year's 32-0 loss.
SAULT STE. MARIE AT TC ST. FRANCIS
2019 RECORDS: TCSF (8-4, 5-1 NMFL-Legends); Sault Ste. Marie (7-4)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
RADIO: FM-89.9/FM-107.9
SERIES: TCSF leads 1-0
LAST MEETING: TCSF def. Sault Ste. Marie 55-6 in 1981
BACKGROUND: Sault Ste. Marie makes the trips across the bridge to play the Gladiators for the first time since 1981. The Blue Devils are the newest member of the Northern Michigan Football League's Legends division after spending the last two seasons as an independent. The Glads have not lost an opening week game since 2014, meeting Marquette in Week One last year and winning 31-17.
FRANKFORT AT CHARLEVOIX
2019 RECORDS: Frankfort (3-6, 1-3 NMFL-Leaders); Charlevoix (7-4, 3-1 NMFL-Leaders)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Frankfort leads 4-2
LAST YEAR: Charlevoix won 37-15
BACKGROUND: The Rayders snapped a three-game skid against the Panthers last season on their way to the first playoff win in program history. Frankfort looks to rebound after a 2019 season that broke a five-year playoff streak. The Panthers still have experienced QB Jack Stefanski at the helm while Charlevoix looks to replace running back Alan Ritter.
BOYNE CITY AT GLEN LAKE
2019 RECORDS: Boyne City (4-5, 4-2 NMFL-Legends); Glen Lake (12-2, 4-0 NMFL-Leaders)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
RADIO: NFHS.com/MHSAA.TV/www.boyne.k12.mi.us/District/Portal/rsn-live
SERIES: Glen Lake leads 5-2
LAST MEETING: Glen Lake won 28-7 in 2017 pre-districts
BACKGROUND: Glen Lake made its second run to the state title game in four years in 2019, but fell 7-0 to SMCC at Ford Field. The Lakers' new head coach Nate Sneed coaches his first game after Jerry Angers stepped down following the runner-up finish in 2019.
KINGSLEY AT CHEBOYGAN
2019 RECORDS: Kingsley (12-1, 6-0 NMFL-Legends); Cheboygan (4-5, 3-3 NMFL-Legends)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
RADIO: FM-104.5
SERIES: Kingsley leads 3-1
LAST YEAR: Kingsley won 43-16
BACKGROUND: The Chiefs have only managed to beat the Stags one time since joining the NMFL-Legends division in 2016, which was during Kingsley's 1-8 season. The Stags have outscored Cheboygan 131-75 in four matchups and the Stags have amassed a 22-3 record since 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.