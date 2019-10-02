Charlevoix-Frankfort11.jpg

PREP FOOTBALL

Week 6 Football Playoff Listing

11-Player Schools with 3+ Wins & all 8-Player Schools

Here is a list of Michigan High School Athletic Association football playing schools, displaying their win-loss records and playoff averages through the fifth week of the season.

Schools on this list are in enrollment order for 11-player teams, with 8-player teams ordered by playoff average. An asterisk () beside a record indicates a team has eight or fewer games scheduled.

Those schools with 11-player teams with six or more wins playing nine-game schedules, or five or more wins playing eight games or fewer, will qualify for the MHSAA Football Playoffs beginning Nov. 1. Schools with 5-4, 4-3 or 4-4 records may qualify if the number of potential qualifiers by win total does not reach the 256 mark. Schools with six or more wins playing nine-game schedules or five or more wins playing eight games or fewer may be subtracted from the field based on playoff average if the number of potential qualifiers exceeds the 256 mark.

Once the 256 qualifying schools are determined, they will be divided by enrollment groups into eight equal divisions of 32 schools, and then drawn into regions of eight teams each and districts of four teams each. Those schools with 8-player teams will be ranked by playoff average at season’s end, and the top 32 programs will then be divided into two divisions of 16 each based on enrollment. The playoffs in those divisions also begin Nov. 1.

The announcement of the qualifiers and first-round pairings for both the 11 and 8-player playoffs will take place Oct. 27 on the Selection Sunday Show on FOX Sports Detroit. The playoff qualifiers and pairings will be posted to the MHSAA Website following the Selection Sunday Show.

11-Player Playoff Listing

1. Macomb Dakota, 3034, 3-2, 52.800

2. Dearborn Fordson, 2868, 5-0, 89.600

3. Grand Blanc, 2719, 4-1, 76.000

4. East Kentwood, 2673, 3-2, 55.800

5. Utica Eisenhower, 2617, 3-2, 59.000

6. Rockford, 2443, 5-0, 94.400

7. Lake Orion, 2416, 4-1, 83.800

8. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 2386, 5-0, 97.600

9. Ann Arbor Pioneer, 2250, 3-2, 50.800

10. Brighton, 2224, 4-1, 76.000

11. Dearborn, 2152, 3-2, 56.000

12. Plymouth, 2090, 5-0, 94.400

13. Southfield Arts & Technology, 2067, 3-2, 55.600

14. West Bloomfield, 2042, 4-1, 85.400

15. Detroit Catholic Central, 2024, 3-2, 65.600

16. Hartland, 2021, 3-2, 55.800

17. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North, 1957, 3-2, 53.800

18. Hudsonville, 1930, 4-1, 75.600

19. Detroit Western, 1888, 3-2, 45.400

20. Saline, 1861, 4-1, 70.800

21. Utica Ford, 1812, 3-2, 57.000

22. Lapeer, 1792, 4-1, 77.400

23. Grandville, 1719, 5-0, 102.400

24. Holt, 1713, 3-2, 63.200

25. Rochester Adams, 1710, 4-1, 74.200

26. Davison, 1694, 5-0, 97.600

27. White Lake Lakeland, 1693, 3-2, 59.000

28. Belleville, 1692, 5-0, 86.400

29. Romeo, 1692, 4-1, 75.600

30. Traverse City West, 1663, 3-2, 59.000

31. Waterford Mott, 1658, 3-2, 55.400

32. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 1638, 3-2, 57.200

33. Brownstown Woodhaven, 1623, 5-0, 96.000

34. Warren Mott, 1513, 4-1, 71.000

35. Saginaw Heritage, 1512, 3-2, 51.000

36. Grosse Pointe South, 1510, 4-1, 85.400

37. Detroit U-D Jesuit, 1486, 3-2, 57.000

38. Temperance Bedford, 1466, 4-1, 70.600

39. Sterling Heights, 1464, 3-2, 52.800

40. Farmington , 1444, 5-0, 89.600

41. Livonia Franklin, 1435, 5-0, 92.800

42. Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse, 1434, 3-2, 55.200

43. St. Clair Shores Lakeview, 1404, 3-2, 53.600

44. Traverse City Central, 1404, 4-1, 77.200

45. Lansing Everett, 1388, 3-2, 52.200

46. Wyandotte Roosevelt, 1386, 4-1, 72.800

47. North Farmington, 1371, 5-0, 91.200

48. Birmingham Seaholm, 1370, 4-1, 74.200

49. Portage Central, 1359, 3-2, 56.800

50. Battle Creek Lakeview, 1350, 5-0, 88.000

51. Birmingham Groves, 1310, 4-1, 82.200

52. Midland, 1309, 5-0, 89.600

53. Port Huron, 1309, 4-1, 67.800

54. Port Huron Northern, 1284, 4-1, 74.200

55. Oak Park, 1276, 4-1, 80.600

56. South Lyon, 1276, 5-0, 96.000

57. Portage Northern, 1274, 4-1, 74.200

58. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore, 1237, 3-2, 50.600

59. Jackson , 1231, 3-2, 49.400

60. Walled Lake Western, 1228, 4-1, 77.600

61. Muskegon Mona Shores, 1227, 4-1, 77.600

62. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 1219, 4-1, 74.400

63. Dexter, 1214, 4-1, 69.600

64. Detroit Renaissance, 1205, 3-2, 49.050

65. Fenton, 1168, 4-1, 76.000

66. Detroit Martin Luther King, 1158, 3-2, 58.800

67. Lowell, 1152, 3-2, 49.400

68. Byron Center, 1145, 5-0, 94.400

69. Auburn Hills Avondale, 1133, 3-2, 50.800

70. Grand Rapids Northview, 1130, 3-2, 50.800

71. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice, 1128, 4-1, 81.200

72. Allen Park, 1127, 3-2, 54.000

73. Gibraltar Carlson, 1127, 3-2, 55.600

74. Southgate Anderson, 1124, 3-2, 50.000

75. East Lansing, 1119, 4-1, 84.000

76. Redford Thurston, 1084, 4-1, 69.600

77. Zeeland West, 1054, 4-1, 77.600

78. Pinckney, 1053, 4-1, 68.000

79. Mount Pleasant, 1048, 5-0, 88.000

80. Garden City, 1030, 3-2, 52.200

81. St. Joseph, 1019, 5-0, 84.800

82. Cedar Springs, 1018, 4-1, 73.800

83. DeWitt, 1013, 3-2, 62.200

84. Detroit Mumford, 1007, 3-2, 45.000

85. River Rouge , 992, 4-1, 64.600

86. Mason, 964, 5-0, 83.200

87. East Grand Rapids, 959, 3-2, 47.800

88. Muskegon, 954, 5-0, 96.000

89. Flint Kearsley, 951, 4-1, 72.600

90. Zeeland East, 943, 4-1, 67.800

91. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 942, 5-0, 97.067

92. Coldwater, 940, 4-1, 64.800

93. St. Johns, 938, 3-2, 54.200

94. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg, 926, 3-2, 45.800

95. Riverview, 915, 3-2, 49.400

96. Trenton, 914, 3-2, 55.800

97. Dearborn Divine Child, 878, 3-2, 52.400

98. Parma Western, 870, 4-1, 68.000

99. Marysville, 869, 3-2, 48.000

100. Edwardsburg, 856, 5-0, 84.800

101. Spring Lake, 856, 3-2, 44.600

102. Chelsea, 847, 5-0, 105.600

103. Fowlerville, 834, 5-0, 76.800

104. Marshall, 825, 3-2, 49.400

105. Ortonville Brandon, 825, 4-1, 59.800

106. Cadillac, 824, 3-2, 51.600

107. Redford Union, 823, 3-2, 50.600

108. Grand Rapids Christian, 822, 3-2, 49.400

109. Carleton Airport, 815, 4-1, 66.200

110. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, 811, 3-2, 48.800

111. Imlay City, 780, 3-2, 39.400

112. Sparta, 780, 4-1, 69.400

113. St. Clair, 780, 5-0, 84.800

114. Hamilton, 778, 3-2, 46.200

115. Vicksburg, 764, 4-1, 61.600

116. Allendale, 756, 3-2, 46.000

117. Goodrich, 741, 4-1, 66.000

118. Milan, 738, 5-0, 78.400

119. North Branch, 736, 4-1, 56.800

120. Escanaba, 708, 4-1, 71.800

121. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 705, 5-0, 85.600

122. Lake Fenton, 703, 3-2, 40.600

123. Otsego, 683, 3-2, 43.200

124. Romulus Summit Academy North, 681, 4-1, 66.200

125. Sault Ste. Marie, 679, 4-1, 72.200

126. Detroit Country Day, 677, 5-0, 81.600

127. Paw Paw, 662, 5-0, 80.000

128. Ludington, 656, 4-1, 51.450

129. Flint Powers Catholic, 652, 3-2, 52.600

130. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 628, 4-1, 77.600

131. Williamston, 621, 3-2, 46.000

132. Hudsonville Unity Christian, 618, 4-1, 67.400

133. Cheboygan, 605, 3-2, 44.000

134. Livonia Clarenceville, 602, 4-1, 41.800

135. Muskegon Orchard View, 602, 5-0, 79.200

136. Grand Rapids South Christian, 599, 3-2, 48.800

137. Benton Harbor, 598, 3-2, 48.700

138. Dowagiac, 596, 3-2, 46.400

139. Ogemaw Heights, 588, 3-2, 43.000

140. Portland, 580, 5-0, 84.800

141. Freeland, 579, 4-1, 69.600

142. Hancock, 579, 4-1, 48.400

143. Muskegon Oakridge, 574, 5-0, 75.200

144. Essexville Garber, 561, 4-1, 58.200

145. Frankenmuth, 547, 5-0, 84.800

146. Saginaw Swan Valley, 544, 3-2, 43.000

147. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, 542, 5-0, 81.600

148. Midland Bullock Creek, 541, 3-2, 41.400

149. Grant, 539, 3-2, 44.200

150. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, 536, 4-1, 59.400

151. Marine City, 521, 5-0, 81.600

152. Lansing Catholic, 520, 4-1, 66.400

153. Whitmore Lake, 520, 3-2, 27.000

154. Clawson, 515, 3-2, 37.200

155. Almont, 514, 5-0, 75.200

156. Hopkins, 514, 5-0, 73.600

157. Detroit Denby, 508, 5-0, 76.800

158. Berrien Springs , 505, 5-0, 78.400

159. Olivet, 505, 5-0, 73.600

160. Dundee, 497, 3-2, 42.800

161. Detroit Henry Ford, 492, 3-2, 51.000

162. Reed City, 490, 3-2, 45.800

163. Manistee, 487, 3-2, 35.000

164. Standish-Sterling, 484, 3-2, 41.400

165. Richmond, 476, 5-0, 80.000

166. Central Montcalm, 457, 5-0, 76.800

167. Kingsley, 454, 5-0, 72.000

168. Onsted, 449, 3-2, 44.600

169. Montague, 446, 4-1, 58.400

170. Hillsdale, 445, 5-0, 78.400

171. Durand, 444, 3-2, 40.600

172. Clare, 442, 5-0, 75.200

173. Detroit Osborn, 441, 3-2, 47.200

174. Newaygo, 438, 3-2, 44.400

175. Menominee, 425, 4-1, 60.400

176. Tawas , 421, 3-2, 34.600

177. Flint Hamady , 420, 5-0, 65.600

178. Brooklyn Columbia Central, 414, 3-2, 42.600

179. Constantine, 412, 4-1, 53.600

180. Ishpeming Westwood, 412, 3-2, 41.600

181. Negaunee, 407, 3-2, 46.400

182. Jonesville, 395, 4-1, 48.800

183. Clinton Township Clintondale, 392, 4-1, 49.800

184. Maple City Glen Lake, 389, 5-0, 65.600

185. Detroit Edison, 387, 3-2, 42.400

186. Sanford Meridian, 386, 4-1, 58.400

187. Harrison, 382, 3-2, 38.400

188. Blissfield, 381, 4-1, 68.000

189. Niles Brandywine, 378, 5-0, 72.000

190. Calumet, 377, 5-0, 75.200

191. Warren Michigan Collegiate, 375, 4-1, 58.400

192. Montrose, 374, 4-1, 64.800

193. Hemlock, 367, 3-2, 46.800

194. Ithaca, 362, 5-0, 70.400

195. Morley Stanwood, 360, 3-2, 38.400

196. Delton Kellogg, 358, 3-2, 41.600

197. Manchester, 349, 3-2, 33.400

198. Grass Lake, 347, 5-0, 59.200

199. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central , 347, 4-1, 66.400

200. Ravenna, 347, 4-1, 55.200

201. LeRoy Pine River, 345, 3-2, 34.800

202. Byron, 342, 3-2, 47.600

203. Hartford, 341, 3-2, 26.800

204. Kent City, 340, 3-2, 39.600

205. Laingsburg, 338, 3-2, 40.000

206. North Muskegon, 338, 3-2, 34.800

207. Traverse City St. Francis, 337, 3-2, 51.200

208. Pewamo-Westphalia, 335, 5-0, 62.400

209. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, 333, 4-1, 42.200

210. Clinton, 328, 5-0, 68.800

211. Houghton Lake, 328, 3-2, 38.400

212. Schoolcraft, 328, 5-0, 70.400

213. L’Anse, 324, 4-1, 48.600

214. Detroit Leadership Academy, 322, 4-1, 60.000

215. Beaverton, 318, 5-0, 70.400

216. Charlevoix, 318, 4-1, 49.800

217. Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 316, 3-2, 31.950

218. Springport, 316, 3-2, 29.600

219. Jackson Lumen Christi , 314, 5-0, 96.000

220. Riverview Gabriel Richard, 313, 4-1, 56.400

221. Homer, 307, 3-2, 42.800

222. New Lothrop, 307, 5-0, 75.200

223. Iron Mountain, 303, 5-0, 75.200

224. Detroit Central, 299, 4-1, 57.800

225. Oscoda, 295, 5-0, 60.800

226. Sandusky, 289, 3-2, 36.400

227. Detroit Community, 283, 4-1, 49.200

228. Mancelona, 282, 3-2, 33.600

229. Centreville, 281, 3-2, 32.000

230. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker, 279, 4-1, 58.200

231. Harbor Springs, 279, 4-1, 43.400

232. Lawton, 275, 5-0, 59.867

233. Evart, 271, 3-2, 34.600

234. Cass City, 269, 4-1, 51.800

235. Cassopolis, 268, 5-0, 64.000

236. Allen Park Cabrini, 265, 3-2, 35.600

237. Concord, 259, 3-2, 38.000

238. Carson City-Crystal, 256, 3-2, 39.400

239. Sand Creek, 256, 4-1, 56.800

240. Unionville-Sebewaing, 250, 3-2, 42.800

241. Beal City, 249, 5-0, 67.200

242. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic, 249, 5-0, 76.800

243. Addison, 238, 4-1, 51.600

244. Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 235, 3-2, 33.400

245. West Iron County, 235, 4-1, 48.800

246. Gobles, 233, 3-2, 32.067

247. Reading, 232, 4-1, 52.000

248. Mount Clemens, 225, 4-1, 48.600

249. Bark River-Harris, 223, 3-2, 33.400

250. Ishpeming, 217, 3-2, 34.400

251. White Pigeon, 213, 5-0, 64.133

252. Johannesburg-Lewiston, 212, 5-0, 65.600

253. Harbor Beach, 207, 5-0, 64.000

254. Southfield Christian, 200, 3-2, 28.000

255. Adrian Lenawee Christian, 199, 4-1, 52.600

256. Ubly, 198, 4-1, 52.000

257. Breckenridge, 197, 4-1, 48.800

258. Merrill, 197, 3-2, 41.000

259. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 189, 4-1, 45.200

260. Britton Deerfield, 188, 3-2, 39.200

261. Saginaw Nouvel, 188, 4-1, 51.800

262. Mendon, 184, 4-1, 42.400

263. Fowler, 180, 5-0, 59.200

264. Pittsford, 176, 3-2, 24.600

265. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, 175, 4-1, 43.950

266. Detroit Southeastern, 158, 3-2, 39.800

267. Lake Linden-Hubbell, 131, 3-2, 36.200

268. Clarkston Everest Collegiate , 121, 4-0, 60.000

269. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, 100, 3-2, 37.800

8-Player Playoff Listing

1. Morrice, 182, 5-0, 49.600

2. Portland St. Patrick, 99, 5-0, 49.600

3. Powers North Central, 107, 5-0, 49.600

4. Colon, 160, 5-0, 48.400

5. Suttons Bay, 205, 5-0, 47.733

6. Gaylord St. Mary, 162, 5-0, 47.467

7. Pellston, 173, 5-0, 47.467

8. Deckerville, 195, 5-0, 46.400

9. Pickford, 138, 4-1, 45.600

10. Martin, 187, 5-0, 45.200

11. Mio, 168, 4-1, 42.400

12. Climax-Scotts, 145, 4-1, 39.200

13. Crystal Falls Forest Park, 121, 4-1, 39.000

14. Kingston, 197, 4-1, 37.600

15. Hillman, 124, 4-1, 37.400

16. Mayville, 193, 4-1, 36.000

17. Mesick, 193, 4-1, 35.800

18. Peck, 119, 4-1, 35.800

19. Brimley, 166, 4-1, 35.600

20. Onekama, 142, 4-1, 34.800

21. New Haven Merritt Academy, 174, 4-1, 34.200

22. Engadine, 108, 4-1, 32.600

23. Kinde North Huron, 126, 4-1, 32.600

24. Bellevue, 171, 3-2, 31.800

25. Posen, 71, 3-2, 31.800

26. Cedarville, 154, 3-2, 29.800

27. Vestaburg, 186, 4-1, 29.600

28. Camden-Frontier, 175, 3-2, 28.200

29. Brethren, 141, 3-2, 28.000

30. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, 113, 3-2, 27.000

31. Burr Oak, 70, 3-2, 26.800

32. Tekonsha, 159, 3-2, 26.600

33. Onaway, 182, 3-2, 25.200

34. International Academy of Flint, 185, 3-2, 24.800

35. Rapid River, 131, 2-3, 24.000

36. Hale, 113, 3-2, 23.400

37. Litchfield, 179, 3-2, 23.200

38. Newberry, 186, 3-2, 21.600

39. Webberville, 182, 2-3, 19.400

40. Eben Junction Superior Central, 177, 2-3, 17.800

41. Rudyard, 164, 2-3, 17.800

42. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, 100, 2-3, 17.600

43. Battle Creek St. Philip, 179, 2-3, 16.800

44. Manistee Catholic Central, 177, 2-3, 16.200

45. Marion, 133, 2-3, 16.067

46. Burton Madison Academy, 164, 2-3, 16.000

47. Akron-Fairgrove, 90, 2-3, 14.800

48. Fife Lake Forest Area , 175, 1-3, 13.567

49. Bay City All Saints, 136, 1-4, 13.400

50. Genesee, 179, 1-4, 12.400

51. Ashley, 90, 1-4, 12.200

52. Carney-Nadeau, 132, 1-4, 12.200

53. Bellaire, 122, 1-4, 11.000

54. New Buffalo , 178, 1-3, 10.600

55. Au Gres-Sims, 129, 1-4, 10.200

56. Central Lake, 169, 1-4, 10.033

57. Atlanta, 74, 1-4, 9.800

58. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, 103, 1-4, 9.400

59. Ontonagon, 165, 1-4, 8.800

60. Felch North Dickinson, 86, 1-4, 8.400

61. Owendale-Gagetown, 49, 1-4, 8.000

62. St. Helen Charlton Heston Academy, 181, 1-4, 7.800

63. Baldwin, 106, 1-4, 7.600

64. Big Rapids Crossroads Academy, 188, 1-4, 7.600

65. Waldron, 77, 1-4, 7.600

66. Lawrence, 180, 0-5, 3.200

67. North Adams-Jerome, 145, 0-5, 2.400

68. Caseville, 79, 0-5, 2.000

69. Carsonville-Port Sanilac, 92, 0-5, 1.800

70. Bear Lake, 98, 0-5, 1.200

71. Stephenson, 175, 0-5, 1.200

