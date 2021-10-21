TC St. Francis at Kingsley
RECORDS: TC St. Francis (8-0, 6-0 NMFC-Legends); Kingsley (8-0, 6-0 NMFC-Legends)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
RADIO: FM-89.9/FM-107.9/FM-104.5
LAST YEAR: Kingsley won 36-23
SERIES: TCSF leads 9-5
BACKGROUND: Kingsley has won 28 straight regular-season games since its last non-playoff setback, a 43-8 loss to the Gladiators in 2018. These teams combined for a 17-3 postseason record over the last three years (SF won 41-20 in the 2018 D-6 regional title game). Kingsley needs the big playoff points from this game and a New Lothrop win over Frankenmuth to have a shot at hosting the D-5 regional championship game. SF is pretty firmly entrenched as a No. 1 seed and could have up to three home playoff games, regardless of the outcome. This game also decides the NMFC’s Legends Division champion.
Detroit Catholic Central at TC West
RECORDS: Detroit CC (6-2); TC West (6-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
RADIO: FM-106.3
LAST MEETING: Detroit CC won 37-17 in 2001
SERIES: Detroit CC leads 2-0
BACKGROUND: West needs to win this game, not only to avoid heading into the playoffs on a two-game skid after last week’s surprising loss to 6-2 Marquette but to improve its playoff odds. A win gives West a chance to flip its opening postseason game (likely vs. Grandville) into a home one, while the Shamrocks play for a similar opportunity.
TC Central at North Farmington
RECORDS: TC Central (7-1); N. Farmington (3-5)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
RADIO: AM-580
LAST YEAR: TCC won 50-22
SERIES: TCC leads 2-0
BACKGROUND: North Farmington comes in at 3-5, a far cry from the 6-2 mark the Raiders had last year before Central beat them 50-22 at Thirlby for the regional championship. A Central win and a Caledonia loss to Hudsonville sets up the Trojans for the possibility of three home playoff games. Central’s only prior meeting with the Raiders was in the 1978 Class A championship game, which the Trojans won 20-14. North Farmington started 3-0 before an 0-5 slide heading into this game.
East Jordan vs. Frankfort
RECORDS: Frankfort (6-2, 4-0 NMFC-Legacy); East Jordan (6-2, 4-0 NMFC-Legacy)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
LAST YEAR: Frankfort won 20-0
SERIES: Frankfort leads 3-1
BACKGROUND: A big game for both programs. Frankfort looks to get back to its former program glory after three straight years haven’t produced an above-.500 season. East Jordan aims for its first conference championship title since 1986 and highest win total since 1999. Added significance for the Red Devils is the likelihood of missing the D-7 playoffs if they lose. Frankfort likely makes the D-8 postseason either way.