Brother Rice at TC Central
RECORDS: Traverse City Central (6-1, 5-0 Big North; No. 4 in Division 2); Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (5-2, 1-2 Detroit Catholic League-Central; No. 7 in Division 3)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Brother Rice leads 5-1
LAST MEETING: Brother Rice won 44-36 in 2017
RADIO/ONLINE: AM-580; nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: The Trojans are looking to prove that football up north is just as good as football down state. They’ll want to make up for the Week 1 loss to DeWitt in what is certainly the area’s game of the week. Brother Rice is fresh off a lopsided win last Friday over a school from Chicago and seeks 55 playoff points from a Division 2 school, but they’ll be going up against TCC team riding a six-game win streak that piled up nearly 300 points and allowed less than 60 in those six victories.
TC West at Marquette
RECORDS: Traverse City West (6-1, 4-1 Big North); Marquette (5-2, 3-1 Great Northern U.P. Conference)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Traverse City West leads 5-0
LAST MEETING: Traverse City West won 36-0 in 2005
RADIO/ONLINE: FM-106.3; nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: These two teams have played five times and the Titans have won five times, but they haven’t met since 2005 when the Titans won 36-0. So it has been quite a while since West made that long bus ride to Marquette. Marquette is led by senior Austin Ridl, who put on quite a show in his game at Thirlby Field earlier this season in 60-28 TC Central win.
Cheboygan at TC St. Francis
RECORDS: Traverse City St. Francis (7-0; 5-0 NMFC-Legends; No. 1 in Division 7); Cheboygan (3-4, 2-3 NMFC-Legends)
WHEN: Saturday, 2 p.m.
SERIES: St. Francis leads 1-7
LAST MEETING: St. Francis won 49-0 in 2020.
RADIO/ONLINE: FM-89.9; nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: St. Francis is on a roll. The Gladiators were unanimously voted the No. 1 team in the Division 7 poll after an impressive road win at Sault Ste. Marie. They have managed to hold that spot for two weeks in a row. So far this season the Chiefs have played close with the NMFC’s best, but the Gladiators won by shutout against both league opponents they have beat.
Mancelona at Charlevoix
RECORDS: Charlevoix (6-1, 3-1 NMFC-Leaders); Mancelona (5-1, 2-1 NMFC-Leaders)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Charlevoix leads 21-6
LAST MEETING: Charlevoix won 24-8 in 2020
BACKGROUND: Mancelona is coming off its first loss of the season, and it wasn’t very close against Boyne City, who took the Ironmen down 50-18. Both of these teams are going to the playoffs, but wins in the final two weeks will build a great deal of momentum heading to the postseason. If Boyne City falls to Elk Rapids, the winner of this game will tie for the NMFC-Leaders title.