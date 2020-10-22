TC CENTRAL at MACOMB DAKOTA
RECORDS: TC Central (5-0, 5-0 Big North); Macomb (4-1, 4-1 MAC-Red)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: A team having its biggest season in years against the biggest school in the state. Dakota has just north of 3,000 students, with TCC representing the North in the prime-time matchup. Both teams won their league championship (Dakota tied with Stevenson at 4-1).
CHARLEVOIX at GLEN LAKE
RECORDS: Charlevoix (5-0, 4-0 NMFC-Leaders); Glen Lake (4-1, 3-0 NMFC-Leaders)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Glen Lake leads 7-3
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
LAST YEAR: Glen Lake won 42-18
BACKGROUND: This one's for all the marbles in the NMFC-Leaders. Charlevoix seeks an undefeated regular season. Glen Lake wants a setback against 5-0 Clarkston Everest to be its only one. Something has to give.
TC WEST at PETOSKEY
RECORDS: TC West (4-1, 4-1 Big North); Petoskey (2-3, 2-3 Big North)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: TC West leads 16-5
RADIO: AM-580/AM0-1340
LAST MEETING: TC West won 41-7 three weeks ago
BACKGROUND: West looks for its fifth straight victory, although this one against Petoskey won't count in the Big North Conference standings. The Northmen seek back-to-back wins for the first time since the seventh and eighth weeks of the 2018 season.
JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI at TC ST. FRANCIS
RECORDS: TC St. Francis (3-2, 3-2 NMFC-Legends); Lumen Christi (2-3, 2-3 Interstate-8)
WHEN: Saturday, 3 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
RADIO: FM-89.9/FM-107.9
BACKGROUND: The first meeting between these storied programs. Lumen Christi has a 5-3 record against Traverse City Central, with the last meeting in 1991. The Titans forfeited to Parma Western last week, hit by a combination of player suspensions and injuries.
JOBURG at HARBOR SPRINGS
RECORDS: Johannesburg-Lewiston (5-0, 3-0 NMFC-Legacy); Harbor Springs (3-2, 3-0 NMFC-Legacy)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Joburg leads 3-1
LAST YEAR: Joburg won 37-18
BACKGROUND: The Northern Michigan Football Conference's Legacy Division crown is up for grabs in this one. Joburg hasn't lost an NMFC-Legacy game since 2017, a span of 15 games.
GAYLORD at CADILLAC
RECORDS: Gaylord (1-4, 1-4 Big North); Cadillac (3-2, 3-2 Big North)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Cadillac leads 19-16
RADIO: FM-107.1/FM-101.5
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
LAST MEETING: Cadillac won 21-7 four weeks ago
BACKGROUND: The Vikings look to bounce back from a 45-27 loss to TC West. Like the West-Petoskey matchup, this contest doesn't count in the BNC standings.
