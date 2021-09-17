TC PATRIOT GAME
TC West vs. TC Central
RECORDS: Traverse City West (3-0, 1-0 Big North); Traverse City Central (2-1, 1-0 Big North)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: West leads 14-12
LAST MEETING: TC Central won 53-13 last year
RADIO: FM-101.1 WGRY/AM-580 WTCM
TV: Bally Sports Detroit+ (Charter 88, DirecTV 664; Xfinity 707; Dish 473)
ONLINE: nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: It’s the Patriot Game, what more do we have to say? Central appeared in the first AP rankings at No. 10, but West is the one who’s undefeated and will have something to prove. Bally Sports is making a trip to Traverse City and 10,000 will fill the stands of Thirlby yet again.
TC ST. FRANCIS at GLEN LAKE
RECORDS: Glen Lake (1-2); Traverse City St. Francis (3-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: St. Francis leads 13-5
LAST MEETING: Glen Lake won 28-7 in 2019
ONLINE: nfhsnetwork.com
RADIO: 89.9 WLJN
BACKGROUND: These two teams have been represented in the last two state finals. St. Francis comes into this game ranked No. 2 in Division 7 and finished the 2020-21 season state runner-up. Glen Lake went to the 2019 finals and lost to Monroe St. Mary Catholic.
PETOSKEY at GAYLORD
RECORDS: Petoskey (3-0, 1-0 BNC); Gaylord (1-2, 0-1 BNC)
LAST YEAR: Petoskey won 22-14
SERIES: Petoskey leads 32-21
RADIO: FM-101.5 WMJZ/AM-1340 WMBN
ONLINE: nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: Petoskey looks to start 4-0 for the first time since 2011, which is also the last time the team won the Big North Conference. Gaylord is trying to regain its footing after a 56-7 loss to Traverse City Central in what could be their final meeting. Central is leaving for a Saginaw Valley League, and coincidentally, the Blue Devils’ only win came against an SVL team, Saginaw Arthur Hill 15-6 in Week Two.
MESICK vs. MARION
RECORDS: Mesick (2-1, 2-0 WM8FL); Marion (3-0, 2-0 WM8FL)
LAST YEAR: The Bulldogs won 43-22
SERIES: Marion leads 13-3
BACKGROUND: Mesick has won the last three in this series after the Eagles took their first 13 meetings between these schools. The winner of this game between the only two undefeated teams left in the West Michigan 8-Man Football League gives itself a huge boost in its hopes of winning the conference title.
KINGSLEY at BENZIE CENTRAL
RECORDS: Kingsley (3-0; No. 4 in Division 5); Benzie Central (1-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Kingsley leads 11-5
LAST MEETING: Kingsley won 36-20 in 2020
ONLINE: nfhsnetwork.com
RADIO: FM-104.5 WZTC
BACKGROUND: Kingsley hasn’t missed a beat despite questions in preseason. Benzie got into the win column against Tawas last week, but the Stags have not lost a regular season game since St. Francis on Sept. 14, 2018.