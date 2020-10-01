TC CENTRAL at CADILLAC
RECORDS: TC Central (2-0); Cadillac (2-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: TCC leads 19-10
RADIO: AM-580
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
LAST YEAR: TC Central won 41-13
BACKGROUND: The only two unbeaten teams left in the Big North Conference battle for control of the conference Friday in Cadillac. TC Central has won the last five matchups between these schools and outscored the Vikings 221-53 in that span. Cadillac has only allowed seven points on defense this season and will face off with an offense that has scored 102 points in two games.
KINGSLEY at TC ST. FRANCIS
RECORDS: Kingsley (2-0); TCSF (1-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: TCSF leads 9-4
RADIO: FM-89.9/FM-107.9/FM-104.5
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
LAST YEAR: Kingsley won 26-7
BACKGROUND: Kingsley snapped a five-game losing streak against the Glads last season on its way to NMFL-Legends division title. The Stags look to start 3-0 for the third straight season and look to snag a second-straight league title in 2020. TCSF struggled on offense against the Soo in a Week One loss but rebounded for 42 points last week against Grayling.
CHARLEVOIX at BOYNE CITY
RECORDS: Charlevoix (2-0); Boyne City (1-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Charlevoix leads 39-28-2
ONLINE: www.boyne.k12.mi.us/District/Portal/rsn-live
LAST YEAR: Charlevoix won 18-14
BACKGROUND: These rivals meet for the 70th time Friday and the Rayders are looking for back-to-back wins over the Ramblers for the first time since 1997-98. Boyne City has dominated the last two decades, winning 15 out of 21 matchups. These teams meet as conference foes for the first time since the Lake Michigan Conference separated in 2012.
PETOSKEY at TC WEST
RECORDS: Petoskey (2-0); TC West (1-1)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
SERIES: TC West leads 15-5
RADIO: AM-580/AM-1340
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
LAST YEAR: TC West won 39-0
BACKGROUND: The Northmen look to snag the first win over the Titans since 2015 on Saturday. Petoskey will get two chances this season as these teams play again to end the regular season on Oct. 23. Saturday’s game will count as a conference contest while the second game will not.
