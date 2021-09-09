TC WEST at CADILLAC
RECORDS: Traverse City West (2-0); Cadillac (2-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: TC West leads 18-6
LAST MEETING: TC West won 27-21 in 2020
RADIO: FM-101.1 WGRY
ONLINE: nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: Two unbeaten Big North Conference schools meet after the Vikings took a trip to Ford Field last season. Between this game and the Patriot Game, the school who has control over the BNC will be clear as early as next Friday.
GAYLORD at TC CENTRAL
RECORDS: Gaylord (1-1); Traverse City Central (1-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m. at Thirlby Field
SERIES: TC Central leads 16-8
LAST MEETING: TC Central won 60-7 in 2020
ONLINE: nfhsnetwork.com
RADIO: AM-580 WTCM; FM-101.5 WMJZ
BACKGROUND: Last week Gaylord won their first game since a matchup with Alpena during the 2020 season (Oct. 2). Aside from the Wildcats the Blue Devils haven’t managed more than 14 points against a BNC foe since their game against Cadillac in the 2019 season.
TC ST. FRANCIS at OGEMAW HTS.
RECORDS: Traverse City St. Francis (2-0); Ogemaw Heights (1-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: St. Francis leads 1-0
LAST MEETING: St. Francis won 35-14 in 2020
ONLINE: nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: Gladiators are coming off a big win over Grayling. Ogemaw has made two playoff appearances since their departure from the Big North Conference in 2016 and will look for their second straight win following a 43-0 defeat of Kalkaska in week two.
GLEN LAKE at BOYNE CITY
RECORDS: Glen Lake (1-1); Boyne City (2-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Glen Lake leads 6-3
LAST MEETING: Boyne City won 29-28 in 2020.
ONLINE: Rambler Sports Network, boyne.k12.mi.us
BACKGROUND: The Lakers will certainly have a sour taste in their mouth after falling to the Ramblers in overtime of the 2020 district semifinals on a fumbled snap during a two-point conversion try. Meanwhile Bobby Hoth is pacing Boyne City with two straight games with 200 yards rushing.
