The game times have been announced for five of the six Week 10 playoff matchups.
Traverse City Central is scheduled to host North Farmington Friday at 7 p.m., and TC St. Francis will be back at Thirlby Field Saturday afternoon for a 1 p.m. game with Oscoda.
It will be the Glads seventh Saturday afternoon game this season, a trend that will only continue if they win. The state semifinals and finals at Ford Field for Division 7 all fall on Saturdays.
Kickoff for the the Division 2 regional between TC Central and North Farmington is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Johannesburg-Lewiston will kickoff at 6 p.m. Friday in Iron Mountain, an hour earlier than the usual 7 p.m. start. The Mountaineers have played just three games this season after being apart of six forfeits.
Semifinal
8-man Division 1
Inland Lakes (8-1) at Suttons Bay (9-0) — Friday at 7 p.m.
Regionals
Division 2
North Farmington (6-3) at TC Central (8-1) — Friday at 7 p.m.
Division 4
Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) at Cadillac (6-2) — Friday at 7 p.m.
Division 6
Negaunee (6-3) at Grayling (6-3) — TBA
Division 7
Oscoda (9-0) at Traverse City St. Francis (7-2) — Saturday at 1 p.m.
Division 8
Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0) at Iron Mountain (8-1) — Friday at 6 p.m.