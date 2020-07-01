TRAVERSE CITY — Tod and Collette Decker stood patiently at the gates of Turtle Creek Stadium with Pit Spitters masks around their necks, patiently waiting for the the chance to sit in theirs seats for the first time of the summer.
“Season ticket holders!” Shouted Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham as the clock struck 5:45.
The gates of Turtle Creek Stadium squaked, a worker in gloves tore Tod’s ticket stub, he picked up a program, and fans made their way into the ballpark for the first Northwoods League baseball game in Michigan.
“We just couldn’t wait,” Tod said.
The two are a host family for Christian Faust and Peter Delkus of the Pit Spitters and in the past were for Kyle Jones and Kevin Haun as well. They attended every Pit Spitters game in their 2019 championship season run.
“We’re going to be the only people in the United States to have baseball, besides the MLB,” Tod said.
“This is our happy place,” Collette said. “These boys have committed their lives to baseball and to give them this opportunity with however short it is, with whatever restrictions there are — we’ll do it.”
There were no handshakes or fist bumps as the players rounded the bases and accepted their 2019 championship rings. In replacement, a wave.
The players lined up all the way down to the foul poles for the national anthem — 320 feet from home plate.
“I didn’t even realize how much I missed it,” Kathy Farquhar of Highland told her husband as the anthem was played.
“As soon as we stood up, I was like oh my gosh we get to hear the national anthem because I had not heard it in so long.”
Farquhar said this anthem had a different feel to it, but that wasn’t because the players were standing six feet apart.
“I think a lot of times we get used to it,” Kathy Farquhar said. “I was excited, I took it in instead of just it being routine.”
The players wore masks in the dugout and the bullpen. Coaches wore them on the field and stood six feet away from the players on first and third at all times. The home plate umpire wore a mask the entire game.
Every worker wore a mask at every point during the game. Fans wore them while in line and making their way to their seats.
A sell-out crowd of 500 fans.
The baseball part, however, and every wonky between-inning promo were the same.
“People seem to be in the game, it should feel back,” said Ray Buhro of Westland. “Summer is here again.”
Buhro can claim as one of the Resorters first official fans.
He waited in line to enter the gift shop, dubbed the “Pit Shop,” allowing seven fans inside at a time and purchased one of the new Resorters hats.
Both his children to his right, however, were in Pit Spitters jerseys.
“He kind of looked like me,” Buhro said of the mascot that features sunglasses, a sunscreen mark, khaki shorts and a paddle for a bat.
But the handful of other fans in green were just excited to be there.
Especially Farquhar’s, who traveled from Highland to see their son Trent play baseball for the first time since March.
Trent was set for his freshman season at Bowling Green State University until the Falcon’s season was cancelled, among every other team in the NCAA, for the season on March 12.
That day was Farquhar’s birthday.
“Worst birthday ever,” Kathy recalls Trent telling her that day.
Trent, like many others, remembers where he was.
“Next thing you know we stopped in Cincinnati and got back on the bus after eating,” Trent said, “our coach tells us, ‘season’s over, we’ve got to turn around.’”
So when Steve Cutter and the Great Lakes Resorters called with the chance to give him a baseball season again, Trent called it a “blessing.”
“I think today was like Christmas morning all over again,” Brad Farquhar, Trent’s dad said.
The Resorters would score two in the bottom of the first inning. Trent didn’t reach base on any of his three at-bats. The Resorters didn’t get a hit after the first inning and made five fielding errors as a team.
Despite all that, Trent said Wednesday was “a blast,”
“I couldn’t imagine a better outcome for today,” Trent said. “Even though we lost, I mean, it’s baseball.
“We’re going to come back and get back to work the next day.”
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misspelled Tod and Collette Decker's name.
