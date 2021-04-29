BELLAIRE — Twelve strikes in a row.
Until Wednesday, April 21st, a perfect 300 game had not been thrown at Bellaire Lanes & Games since it opened for league play in 2017. In the opening game of Men’s League, Alden’s Jason Warren accomplished the rare feat, and in the process became the founding member of the center’s 300 club.
Warren entered the night with a 166 average, and as the strikes piled up on lanes 7 and 8, the rest of the league, in its first year of play, began to take notice. By the time the 10th frame rolled around, there was nervous energy abound, but surprisingly, none from Warren himself.
“By the fifth frame I was feeling pretty good and locked in,” he admitted. “I wasn’t really nervous at all. I was honestly more nervous about still getting a 600 series after that.”
Warren, using a brand new Motiv Jackal Ghost, did just that, finishing with a solid 643 series for the night.
Other 300 games have been thrown at Bellaire in the past, most recently by the likes of Dave Watrous, Jim Smith, and Randy Owens. However, Warren’s was the first since the center’s lengthy closure and substantial and continuous renovation.
“A truly prideful moment to be the first one since they opened,” Warren said. “To be bowling like this in just a short amount of time after a lot of time away is special.”
Warren, a previous member of the Metro Detroit USBC, is in his second season at Bellaire Lanes & Games. He will receive various awards and recognition from the United States Bowling Congress, Michigan State USBC, and Top O’ Michigan USBC.
Honor scores continued last week, as Tammi Friday rolled BLG’s first women’s 600 series of the season. During Thursday Night Ladies, Friday shot games of 194, 183, and 237 for a 614 series.
Bellaire Lanes & Games is wrapping up what has been a highly unusual league season, due to the various shutdowns and restrictions. As noted earlier, renovation plans continue, with the next project including brand new synthetic lanes being installed in the offseason. The lanes will replace the original wood lanes installed when the center originally opened in the late 1970s.