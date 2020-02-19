BUCKLEY — That’s an entrance.
The night before her college signing ceremony for volleyball, Buckley senior Hope Warren drained a game-winning 3-pointer in basketball.
Warren committed Wednesday to play volleyball for Kellogg Community College, becoming the first Buckley player in that sport to play at the college level.
“We had planned that play in practice the day before,” Warren said of the double screen play that freed her up for the winning shot.
Warren set the play’s second screen, popped out for a pass from Shelby Cade and a long-distance shot to win the game. She wasn’t able to quite get her feet square for the attempt.
“I thought I airballed it,” she said.
Only in the sense that it didn’t touch the rim. Swish through the net with 10 seconds left for a 55-54 win over Onekama in Northwest Conference play.
The Bears four-sport athlete — she plans to play softball this spring, in addition to soccer — heads to Kellogg on scholarship.
Second-year Bears volleyball coach Darcey White, a 2005 Buckley graduate, said she did some digging into the school’s history and discovered Warren was the first volleyball player to go on to the college level.
“We’re trying to rebuild our program,” White said. “This is awesome for her because now there are younger kids looking up to her. So hopefully we can use this as a rebuilding tool.”
Warren, a four-year starter and four-time honorable mention all-Northwest Conference selection, played all over for Buckley, but was recruited by KCC as a defensive specialist. She racked up 166 kills, 109 assists, 129 digs and 42 aces last season.
Warren signed with Kellogg the same day as Lansing Catholic’s Audrey Schultz. The two stayed in contact after meeting during the recruiting process and are slated to be roommates next year.
Whittling her choices down to Kellogg and Blackburn College in Illinois, Warren also received recruiting interested from Albion College, Alma College and Spring Arbor. She won’t be the only northern Michigan influence on the team, as former Cadillac outside hitter Abby Lowe just finished her freshman campaign with the Bruins. Kellogg posted a 10-16 record last season.
Kellogg won out for several reasons — proximity to home and KCC’s dental hygiene program. Warren aims to finish her dental associates degree in two years before going into the workforce.
“Yes, they’re getting a great athlete, but not just that,” said White, who had Warren as a student aid in her kindergarten classroom the last two years. “They’re getting a great kid. Setting athletics aside, she’s a good person. They’re getting the full package with her.”
In addition to being the first Buckley volleyball player to play the sport collegiately, she also played on the Bears’ first girls soccer team last spring.
“It’s very exciting,” Warren said of going to the next level in volleyball. “I feel it pushes the younger girls to work harder and achieve things I’ve achieved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.