TRAVERSE CITY — Stella Warnes’ athletic prowess takes her places.
The same can be said for her academic ability.
Warnes signed to play soccer at Siena Heights University, but that opportunity came about because of her work in the classroom.
The Traverse City St. Francis defender received an invitation to SHU’s Academic Scholarship Competition Days on Oct. 26, 2019. That included a tour and interviews with professors, but an assistant director also set up a meeting between Warnes and a soccer coach.
“I applied to a couple different D2 and D3 schools,” Warnes said. “I was invited to a scholarship competition, so I went down to Siena Heights and they set up a meeting with the coach for me. And it just worked out. I mean, I wasn’t expecting it. It all went pretty quickly, very smoothly.”
She stayed in contact after that, sending film of St. Francis games. The center back anchored the Gladiator defense.
It didn’t take long for the Saints and Warnes to come to a mutual decision on her playing future.
One person who isn’t surprised at all that Warnes is moving on to the next level is Carissa Funk, who coached Warnes the last three years before stepping down after last season.
“There’s not enough I can say about her,” Funk said. “She rose to every occasion.”
When she took over coaching the Glads in 2017, Warnes was a freshman. Funk assumed she was an upperclassman, not because of her stature, but because of her demeanor.
“She led the team with so much gusto and confidence,” Funk said.
Funk stepped down after last season and St. Francis doesn’t have a new coach yet, so Warnes isn’t sure what the 2020 season holds.
“We’re still figuring out a coach,” Warnes said. “And there’s a lot of new freshmen. It’ll be interesting. I have no clue what our team’s going to look like this year.”
The four-year starter has moved to other positions as needed for the team, but prefers playing as the last line of defense in front of the goaltender.
“I like playing back there because I get to see kind of the whole field,” said Warnes, who plans to major in biology and continue on to medical school. “So I can like help and shut everyone else on the team. Because I think especially in our high school team. I have a lot more experience so I can help coach and the other players.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.