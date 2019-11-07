PETOSKEY — Traverse City Central won its first district volleyball title in three years with a straight-games win over Marquette in Petoskey.
Led by Maggie McCrary’s 20 kills and seven blocks, the Trojans (33-17-1) won the Division 1 district championship with a 25-22, 26-24, 25-22 victory Thursday over the Redettes.
Central moves on to play Mount Pleasant in Gaylord at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Leading the Trojans were Maggie McCrary (20 kills, seven blocks, seven digs, two aces), Grace Lord (seven kills, nine digs), Jordan Burnham (14 digs), Annie Hunt (36 assists, four digs, three assists), Emma Turnquist (five blocks, five kills, two aces), Olivia Fiebing (nine digs, three assists) and Sarah Auger (four kills).
DIV. 2 at BIG RAPIDS
Comstock sets Cadillac aces record in district sweep
Chloe Comstock set the school’s season aces record as Cadillac destroyed Reed City 25-7, 25-7, 25-10 to win the Vikings’ 14th district crown in a row.
Comstock served up a half dozen aces to take over Cadillac’s top spot in program history for aces in a season with 89. She also added six digs and five kills.
Cadillac (40-9-2) also received top performances from Macy Brown (17 kills, 11 digs, two blocks, one ace), Renee Brines (33 assists, 11 digs, four kills, two aces), Maggie Neiss (11 kills), Makenna Bryant (14 digs, two assists) and Marne Fox (four digs, two assists).
DIV. 3 at GLEN LAKE
Poole, Sidorowicz lead TCSF past Mancelona 3-0
Traverse City St. Francis bested Mancelona 25-18, 25-14, 25-11 to seal a spot in Saturday’s district championship match.
The Gladiators (31-17) play Elk Rapids in Saturday’s 11 a.m. final at Glen Lake.
St. Francis was led by Kaylin Poole (12 kills, 10 digs, six aces), Hannah Sidorowicz (32 assists, four aces), Alexis Ochab (five kills, one block), Lauren Tocco (five kills, one block), Maddie Connolly (four kills), Gwyn Bramer (three kills, one block), Campbell Domres (three kills), Alena Kavanaugh (six digs, one ace), Laura Gallagher (three digs, one ace) and Lexi Coger (three digs).
DIV. 3 at GLEN LAKE
Wilkins’ 19 kills power Elks past North Bay
Tori Wilkins piled up 19 kills and Kenzie Huber a dozen more as Elk Rapids booked a spot in Saturday’s Division 3 district final with a 3-1 win over North Bay.
The Elks (28-8-1) topped North Bay 25-19, 25-13, 18-25, 25-17 and take on Traverse City St. Francis at 11 a.m. Saturday in Glen Lake.
Other leaders for Elk Rapids included Lily Hoberg (seven kills, two blocks), Anna Rottman (four aces, 42 digs), Madison Hall (two aces, 42 assists) and Alea Wilkins (three aces, 16 digs).
North Bay finishes the campaign with a 28-2-13 record, and was led by Sophie Stowe (two aces, 18 assists, three blocks, five digs, four kills), Morgan Kohler (six digs, seven kills), Laila Vang (one ace, 29 digs, one kill), Bailey Pettit (six kills, four blocks, one assist), Maya Shaw (five kills, four blocks, one dig), Laura Hursey (11 digs, 11 kills, one block, one ace) and Grace Periard (18 assists, one ace).
DIV. 3 at MCBAIN
Manton dedicates district title to cancer patient
Manton won its second straight Division 3 district title Thursday, dedicating the victory to Diane Siddall.
“This win means so much to our program and we would like to dedicate it to Diane Siddall, a former middle school coach in our program, who is battling cancer,” Rangers coach Nicole Helsel said.
Manton (39-3) beat Pine River 26-24, 25-22, 25-23.
Leading the Rangers in the victory were Abby Brown (four aces, eight kills, 28 assists, six digs), Addison Letts (four aces, 15 digs), Brianna Puffer (11 kills, two blocks, nine digs), Jaden Wilder (seven kills, 20 digs), Leah Helsel (three kills, five digs), Madalynn Lutke (one ace, 14 digs) and Megan Moffit (two aces, 11 kills, 13 digs).
The Rangers take on Beal City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Carson City-Crystal.
DIV. 4 at FRANKFORT
Leland breezes to 9th straight district title
Leland won its ninth straight Division 4 district championship with a resounding 25-13, 25-6, 25-16 win over Brethren in Frankfort.
Olivia Lowe let the Comets in kills (10) and digs (14) in the victory.
Leland (40-14-3)also had top nights from Tatum Kareck (eight kills, eight digs, three aces), Sarah Elwell (eight kills, two digs, one ace), Mia Osorio (four digs, one ace), Jana Molby (33 assists, five digs, two aces), Gillian Grobbel (six kills, three digs, one ace), Jennifer Estrada (five aces, two kills, one dig), Kayla Korson (one kill), Daylen Ray (one ace, one dig), Bethany Fowler (one ace, one dig) and Erin Spencer (two digs).
The Comets play Bellaire in regionals Tuesday at Bear Lake.
DIV. 4 at BOYNE FALLS
Goodwin leads Eagles to five-peat at districts
Bellaire swept Central Lake to win its fifth straight Division 4 district championship.
The Eagles topped the Trojans 25-22, 25-14, 22-16 to improve to 31-13-3 on the season.
Delaney Goodwin led Bellaire with 25 assists, aided by teammates Jacey Somers (12 kills, five blocks, two digs), Libby Derrer (15 digs, eight kills, one ace), Katie Decker (six kills, four digs), Kendall Fischer (three kills, five digs), Emersyn Koepke (two assists, one dig), Katie Slabosz (four aces, four digs, two assists), Noel Mann (11 digs), Payton Fischer (10 digs, two aces), Kaitlyn Denoyer (nine digs, one ace) and Bella Martinek (two digs). Goodwin also produced two aces and 10 digs.
The Eagles travel to Bear Lake for regionals Tuesday, facing Leland at 7 p.m.
