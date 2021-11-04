LELAND — The momentum from the regular season carried over into the playoffs for Traverse City Christian.
The Sabres varsity volleyball team built off two wins over a surging Leland team in the last two weeks and turned that confidence into a 3-1 victory over the host Comets in the Division 4 district tournament semifinal Wednesday. TC Christian (40-8-5) defeated Leland (15-23-5) by a final score of 25-12, 25-22, 25-27 and 25-23.
Leland has been the Sabres’ Achilles Heel for the last three years. No longer is that the case.
The win over the Comets avenged a three-set sweep the Sabres suffered to Leland to end their season in the district semis last year. Leland also ousted TC Christian in the regional finals in 2019 and did the same to the Sabres in the district finals in 2018.
The path is clear now to a second district championship in three years, but the Sabres will have to get past North Bay (12-23), which defeated Lake Leelanau St. Mary in four sets Wednesday, to capture the crown. The district championship match is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. in Leland.
TC Christian standout Emma Mirabelli led with 21 kills, 14 digs, three aces, three assists and a block. Ava Wendel (18 kills, nine digs, one ace) and Julianna Brower (five kills, 12 digs, two aces, one block, 27 assists) also starred for the Sabres.
The Comets were led by Fiona Moord (six kills), Flora Mitchell (six digs, four kills, one ace), Lexi Luce (four kills, 16 assists, 7 digs), Maeve Sweeney (four aces, three kills, 11 digs) and Mallory Lowe (100 percent serving, 6 digs).
MORE VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley 3
Kalkaska 0
The Stags def. the Blazers 25-7, 25-15, 25-16.
Kingsley: Angel Zoulek 16 kills; Coral Bott 5 kills; Grace Lewis 5 kills, 9 digs; Jennifer Lefler 3 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces; Leslie Hamilton 2 kills, 5 digs; Alexis Sattler 10 digs, 3 aces; Paityn Van Pelt 26 assists, 2 kills.
UP NEXT: The Stags (36-11-1) battle Cadillac in the district championship match in Manistee at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Cadillac 3
Ludington 0
The Vikings def. the Orioles 25-14, 25-20, 25-19.
Cadillac: Renee Brines 12 kills, 21 assists, 8 digs, 3 aces; Mady Smith 12 digs,1 ace; Joslyn Seeley 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace; Julia Jezak 11 digs, 7 assists; Kenzie Johns 4 kills, 2 digs; Carissa Musta 7 kills, 3 blocks; Caliey Masserang 5 kills.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (39-11-1) take on Kingsley in the district championship match in Manistee at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Gaylord SM 3
Bellaire 0
Gaylord St. Mary def. Bellaire 25-21, 25-23, 25-21.
Gaylord St. Mary: Ava Schultz 12 kills, 4 digs, 4 blocks, 3 aces; Caroline Gilling 5 kills, 9 digs, 1 block, 2 aces; Clover Hamilton 4 kills, 2 aces; Marilyn Harbin 3 kills, 8 digs, 6 aces; Sydney Grusczynski 12 assists, 3 digs, 4 aces; Macey Bebble 8 assists, 1 kill, 2 digs.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds vie for a district title against Central Lake as they look to repeat as champion.
Petoskey 3
Alpena 1
Petoskey def. Alpena 25-22, 25-27, 23-25, 19-25.
Petoskey: Katelyn Wodak 14 kills; Faith Bailey 6 kills, 24 digs; Lucy Tarachas 6 kills, 26 digs; Brynn Jonker 5 kills; Olivia DeGroot 33 assists, 6 aces; Lia Icoangli 26 digs.
UP NEXT: Petoskey plays Traverse City West on the Titans’ home court for a district championship Friday.
North Bay 3
Lake Leelanau SM 1
North Bay def. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21.
North Bay: Laila Vang 22 kills, 32 digs, 6 aces; Lillian Brown 12 kills, 22 digs, 7 aces, 1 assist; Marissa Kohler 6 kills, 15 digs, 3 aces, 23 assists; Emily Sirmeyer 7 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces, 1 block; Nina Guillen 1 assist, 17 digs; Katie Lint 1 kill, 4 digs, 5 aces, 2 assists.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 15 kills, 4 aces, 4 digs, 5 blocks; Kyla Barnowski 7 assists, 2 digs, 6 kills; Cathryn Mikowski 9 digs, 2 kills; Kaelyn Dunham 100 percent serving, 3 kills, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: North Bay (12-23) faces Traverse City Christian in the district championship match Thursday at Leland. Lake Leelanau St. Mary finishes its season 16-16-4.