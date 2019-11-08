BUCKLEY — Traverse City Christian is celebrating its first volleyball district title since 2010 after defeating Marion in straight sets to claim the Division 4 district crown at Buckley on Friday.
The Sabres (36-5) earned their first district title since their head coach Katelyn VanVreede was a junior at TC Christian.
TC Christian defeated Marion 25-19, 25-19 and 25-14. The Sabres were led by Emma Mirabelli with 15 kills, four digs and an ace but it was the others who have been stepping up that made quite the difference.
“Other girls like Jillene (Bouwmeester) have really stepped up and it has made everyone much more confident,” VanVreede said. “I am so proud of them and they way they played. Their team dynamic is amazing.”
Bouwmeester tallied seven blocks, six kills and an ace, Julianna Brower had five kills, three blocks and an ace and Sydney Broderick had three each of kills and digs for the Sabres.
TC Christian will take on Hale in the regional semifinal hosted by Bear Lake on Tuesday. If the Sabres win, they will meet the winner of Bellaire and Leland in the regional title match.
Kingsley also took home a district crown on Friday, marking their third in the last four seasons and second in a row.
The Stags (55-7-3) defeated hosting Cheboygan in straight sets — 25-11, 25-10, 25-14.
Kingsley cruised to the win and was able to rotate in some subs and rest players like Austyn DeWeese, who has been dealing with an abdominal injury.
“Overall the district was tough and we had some long matches,” Stags head coach Dave Hall said. “But it was nice to be able to get some subs in and rest some of our girls tonight.”
The Stags were led by Sydny Hessem at the net with 14 kills and Brittany Bowman had 13. Hessem also had seven digs and two aces while Bowman tallied 17 digs and two aces of her own.
DeWeese saw limited action and played only 29 points of the three-set match, however, she was able to garner eight kills and two blocks in her time on the court. Setter Maddie Bies had 40 assists and libero Lark Jankewicz tallied 18 digs and three aces. Tori McIntosh helped round out the scorebook with four kills and three digs for Kingsley.
The Stags will travel to Manistique on Tuesday to face the winner of Escanaba/Menominee in the regional semifinal.
