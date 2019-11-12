PREP VOLLEYBALL
Regionals schedule
DIVISION 1 at
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Mount Pleasant 3, TC Central 2
Flushing 3, Grand Blanc 0
Thursday, Nov. 14
Mt. Pleasant vs. Flushing at Mount Pleasant, 6:30 p.m.
Winner advances to quarterfinal at Lapeer
DIVISION 2 at GAYLORD
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Kingsley 3, Escanaba 0
Cadillac 3, Clare 0
Thursday, Nov. 14
Kingsley vs. Cadillac at Gaylord, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to quarterfinal at Ionia
DIVISION 3 at MANISTIQUE
Tuesday, Nov. 12
TC St. Francis 3, Inland Lakes 0
Manistique 3, Calumet 2
Thursday, Nov. 14
TC St. Francis at Manistique, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to quarterfinal at Houghton Lake
DIVISION 3 at CARSON CITY
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Manton 3, Beal City 2
Beaverton 3, Houghton Lake 0
Thursday, Nov. 14
Manton vs. Beaverton at Carson City, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to quarterfinal at Houghton Lake
DIVISION 4 at BEAR LAKE
Tuesday, Nov. 12
TC Christian 3, Hale 0
Leland 3, Bellaire 0
Thursday, Nov. 14
TC Christian vs. Leland at Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to quarterfinal at Chippewa Hills
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.