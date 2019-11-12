Volleyball regionals

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Regionals schedule

DIVISION 1 at

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Mount Pleasant 3, TC Central 2

Flushing 3, Grand Blanc 0

Thursday, Nov. 14

Mt. Pleasant vs. Flushing at Mount Pleasant, 6:30 p.m.

Winner advances to quarterfinal at Lapeer

DIVISION 2 at GAYLORD

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Kingsley 3, Escanaba 0

Cadillac 3, Clare 0

Thursday, Nov. 14

Kingsley vs. Cadillac at Gaylord, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to quarterfinal at Ionia

DIVISION 3 at MANISTIQUE

Tuesday, Nov. 12

TC St. Francis 3, Inland Lakes 0

Manistique 3, Calumet 2

Thursday, Nov. 14

TC St. Francis at Manistique, 6 p.m.

Winner advances to quarterfinal at Houghton Lake

DIVISION 3 at CARSON CITY

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Manton 3, Beal City 2

Beaverton 3, Houghton Lake 0

Thursday, Nov. 14

Manton vs. Beaverton at Carson City, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to quarterfinal at Houghton Lake

DIVISION 4 at BEAR LAKE

Tuesday, Nov. 12

TC Christian 3, Hale 0

Leland 3, Bellaire 0

Thursday, Nov. 14

TC Christian vs. Leland at Bear Lake, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to quarterfinal at Chippewa Hills

Tags

Recommended for you