Editor's note: This article was published in "The Playbook," a special publication from the Record-Eagle previewing the fall 2021 high school sports season. Click here to read The Playbook in its entirety online.
Emma Mirabelli, Sr., TC Christian, Outside Hitter
First-team all-state player already had 1,000 career kills. Put up 438 kills last season with 269 digs, 34 aces, 23 blocks and 12 assists.
Lily Chase, Sr., TC Central, Outside Hitter
Transfer from Pontiac Notre Dame Prep was a started for the Irish as a freshman and sophomore prior to sitting out her junior year while transferring. Should help ease the loss of Emma Turnquist, last year’s dominant hitter for the Trojans.
Becky Lane, Sr., TC West, Outside Hitter
Lane led the Titans to a regional final with 347 kills as a junior. Big-time hitter will be a focal point of West’s offense again after a first-team all-Big North Conference and MIVCA all-region season.
Renee Brines, Sr., Cadillac, Setter
Second-team all-state D2 last year dished out over 1,000 assists last season. The Vikings will have to find a replacement for Record-Eagle Player of the Year Macy Brown to give Brines a new favorite target. Brines also racked up 102 aces and 246 kills last year as the Vikings advanced to the Final Four.
Ally Jo McKenna, Sr., TC West, Libero
She posted 416 digs last season, getting to shots that nobody expects a libero to get to. She added 33 assists and 32 aces to her season totals.
Sophie Wisniski, Sr., Onekama, Outside Hitter
The tall and athletic Wisniski had 166 kills, 151 digs, 53 aces and 11.5 blocks her junior season with the Portagers.
Lexi Sattler, Sr., Kingsley, Libero
Sattler amassed 573 digs, second to only Brown in the R-E coverage area. Also had 67 aces and 25 assists to chip in on offense.