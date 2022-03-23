SAULT STE MARIE — The glass slippers were left on the court of Sault Area High School as the clock on the Grayling Vikings’ Cinderella postseason run finally struck midnight.
Grayling (15-10) dropped a heartbreaker to the Maroons of Menominee in the Division 3 varsity boys basketball state quarterfinals, losing by a final of 70-39 on Tuesday.
“I don’t really know what I’m feeling, right now,” Grayling senior Dylan Cragg said. “As emotional as I am, I don’t think I’ve really grasped that the season is over.”
The ballgame looked as if it would go right down to the finish after the first quarter. But that would not be the case.
The Maroons built a 10-2 lead in the first, but Grayling ended the quarter on a 10-2 run to pull the contest even at 12-12 after eight minutes of play. Senior guard Matt Pittman confidently knocked down two clutch 3-pointers — the first to stop the bleeding and make it a 10-5 game and the second with 46 seconds left to knot it at a dozen points apiece.
Junior Brady Schultz put the Maroons back on top early in the second with a layup, but an Ethan Kucharek corner triple gave the Vikings a 15-14 lead. Those three points would be all Grayling could muster in the second quarter, however.
The Maroons finished the first half on a 22-0 run to lead 36-15 at the break and all but put the game out of reach for a resilient Grayling team. The Menominee run stretched to 28-0 before Sparty Skillern’s layup with 5:35 left in the third quarter finally got the Vikings back on the scoreboard, but the Maroons still outscored Grayling 25-12 to take a commanding 61-27 lead into the final frame.
“They’re a physical team,” Vikings’ senior guard Caleb Caul said of the Maroons. “We came in and sat down. We didn’t respond well to the physicality. That was really it. They just got into us.”
Menominee eventually pushed its lead to an insurmountable 40 points in the fourth quarter, triggering the running clock and ending Grayling’s Cinderella season even quicker.
Caul said it was difficult to watch as the game slipped away.
“That was hard. That’s all I can really say,” he said. “I can’t even put into words how tough it is for all of this to come to an end. It’s heartbreaking.”
Caul was the last senior to come off the floor for the Vikings. He and Cragg embraced near the bench as Caul looked up at the scoreboard.
“I told him I love him. He knows that,” Cragg said. “He’s been my best friend since day one. We’ve been through this journey together all of our lives. We both know this one hurts and motivates us for the rest of our lives.”
Pittman led Grayling with 13 points, six of those on the two first-quarter threes and seven in the final frame. Caul and Skillern each had eight points, Cragg finished his senior season with four points, and Kucharek’s three in the second quarter accounted for all of the sophomore’s points.
Menominee’s dual Brady threat led the way for the Maroons. Senior Brady Badker led all scorers with 17 points, and Schultz was not far behind with 16. Aidan Bellisle was the only other Maroon in double figures, finishing with 11.
“That was a tough one,” said Grayling head coach LJ Mead, who took over the program two seasons ago. “I just thanked them, thanked them and thanked them multiple times. They put in a lot of time and effort to change the culture of our program in just two years. To go from a team that was winning one or two games a season to doing this, there’s a lot of good stuff there — a lot of love.”
The Vikings won a district championship and followed that up with the program’s first regional title since 1957, doing so on Grayling’s home court in front of a raucous crowd of Viking faithful last week.
“We’ve made a lot of history with this team that will never be forgotten,” Cragg said. “What we did this season has meant everything. We didn’t work hard for nothing. This has left a huge mark, bringing Grayling basketball to where it is now. Grayling basketball is back.”
The Grayling fans traveled well for Tuesday’s quarterfinal. As the time wound down, the student section chanted “Thank you seniors!” and the players and coaches received rounds of applause as they exited the locker room and returned to the gym floor.
“I love our crowd. I love our community,” Caul said. “I’m glad we could make history for them and that they could see it happen.”
The Vikings lose seven seniors in Cragg, Caul, Pittman, Skillern, Nate Persing, Cam Ketchum and Matt Kuziel.
“Caleb and I, we’re going to go play at the next level, but we wanted this for the rest of the seniors,” the Alma College-committed Cragg said. “It’s hard to see them play their last game.”
Caul said this Vikings team has meant everything to him.
“Those are all my guys. They’re going to be my friends for my whole life,” he said. “We’ll always talk about what we did.”
“Without this program and without this team, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today — I wouldn’t be going onto the next level,” continued Caul, who is committed to play basketball at Kalamazoo College. “All the thanks to all of the coaches I’ve had, whoever’s opened the gym doors for me and worked with me.”
Mead said seeing the seven seniors leave will be a tough pill to swallow.
“Over these last two years, I’ve grown really close with them,” he said. “There was really nothing I could say in the locker room and in that moment that’s going to make everything better.”
Mead’s father passed away just before last season, and Mead said that his dad always told him that he was proud of him and that he loved him. Mead passed that same sentiment along to his players.
“Those were the last few words I said to them,” Mead said. “I’m proud of you and I love you.”
