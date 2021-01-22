CADILLAC — Support has come from all over the community as the Cadillac football team prepares to make its first trip to Ford Field.
There has been food and gatorade donated, screens and areas set up for residents to watch the game across town, and well wishes from Marshawn Lynch.
You read that right.
‘Beast Mode’ and a host of other current and former National Football League players joined the Cadillac community in wishing the Vikings luck hours before they depart for Detroit.
The Vikings (8-2) got together Thursday for their final practice before heading to Ford Field for the Division 4 state title game against Detroit Country Day on Friday and were surprised with a video from dozens of former alumni and people giving them well wishes.
“When Marshawn (Lynch) came on and said his thing, he didn’t even get halfway through his thing when the kids realized who it was,“ said athletic director Fred Bryant. “They just blew up, they were flipping over their heads.”
Several local businesses have got in on the support train, donating food and water, along with spots for Cadillac residents to watch the game together outdoors on large projector screens — much like professional teams do outside of stadiums for clinching games of the finals.
The shoutouts from the NFL players were arranged by a Viking alum who runs the altitude training mask company based out of Cadillac.
The outpouring of community support, combined with the semi-final victory over No. 1-ranked Edwardsburg last week, has got the Vikings rolling with a lot of momentum down to Ford Field.
“I think our guys have a lot of confidence now,” said junior linebacker Collin Johnston. “We’ve shown what we can do and have gone beyond the expectations of a Cadillac football team and we are breaking out of the shell of being the underdog. We still are the underdog but we have shown what this underdog can do.”
The Vikings are once again the underdog in the D4 final with the Yellowjackets (8-2).
Country Day played in last year’s state title game, which they lost 44-0 at the hands of Grand Rapids Catholic Central, and have been in this spot many times before.
The inaugural trip for the Vikings makes it tougher without experience playing indoors under the bright lights of a professional football stadium.
Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory, however, thinks after the initial awe his team will get right down to business.
“The location to me is irrelevant because once the game starts your get tunnel vision,” he said. “The most exciting part is that it means that we’re playing for a state championship and playing for the first one in school history so you know it doesn’t get any better than that.”
The Vikings will have to get through a Yellowjackets team that has shut out each of its last two opponents — winning 38-0 over North Branch and 12-0 over Williamston — and has only lost two games since the start of last season. The territory is familiar for the Vikings after taking down Edwardsburg last week, who only had one loss in its previous 34 games prior to the semifinal.
“We put a good strong week of practice together this week,” said Johnston. “We’re not looking at it like we made it and we are good because we set school records twice in a row now. We’re all trying to push through and win this game.”
The Vikings spent their week of practice in Auburn at an indoor facility provided by the Cadillac booster club.
They needed to get acclimated to the warmer temperatures and turf, according to Mallory, so they wouldn’t slip or cramp up in crunch time.
Harping on keeping hydrated and doing the same things that got his team there, Mallory hopes they stay the course that has built the momentum that got them to the finals.
“My message today was thinking of where this all started back in March doing Zoom workouts, dealing with the restrictions and everything this summer,” Mallory said. “I told them to think about all the stuff they’ve done to get to this point and take comfort in your preparation for it.“
The Vikings are preparing for a big offensive and defensive line touted by Country Day and a quarterback that can “extend any play” according to Mallory. Johnston and Mallory said the Vikings will need to “out-team” the Yellowjackets to earn the schools first state title.
“We’ve made it this far, we’ve proved that we belong here and we’ve earned our spot,” said Johnston. “I feel like we are a brotherhood and if you don’t play as a team you can’t get too far. Momentum is very hard to stop and once you get a running team like what we’ve got going, it’s hard to stop that.“
Bryant said the only negative part about the experience has been trying to allocate tickets to only 125 people when the entire community wants to be in Detroit to support.
“I told my principal that if we were allowed to have unlimited spectators like in a normal year, Friday night would be the perfect time to rob a bank in Cadillac because nobody would be here,” said Bryant.
The Vikings plan to leave early and bus directly to their hotel to get one last walkthrough in before game time and stepping foot on the Detroit Lions’ playing surface.
Cadillac finished its COVID-19 testing protocols Thursday with all players testing negative for the virus, giving them a full team to make another attempt at school history.
After coming back to beat Forest Hills Eastern from down 14 points in the regional final to taking down the No. 1-ranked team on the road, Mallory and his team feel they have the momentum they need to do something big for their hometown.
Mallory said the community support has been “intense” and the team knowing so many people, including Lynch, have their back is a game-changer.
“You better be ready because we are coming to knock your teeth out,” said Johnston. “We are all eating our skittles before the game.“