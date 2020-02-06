TRAVERSE CITY — The Vasasaurus will make its grand return this weekend.
The iconic mascot for the Vasa kids races, which had been missing over the last few years, will be making its return for a new snowshoe race in the 44th annual North American Vasa this weekend in Traverse City.
Dubbed the “Vasasaurus Stomp!” the snowshoe race will be an eight kilometer race in the rolling hills outside of Timber Ridge Resort on ungroomed snow.
This year’s junior Vasa races for those 12 and under have earned a shiny tweak to them as well. A trophy will be awarded to the school with the most participants in the junior races, which start at noon Saturday. Vasa president Gussie Peterson said this was possible this year because of a growing ski participation with Nordic Rocks, a program through the Vasa ski club.
The course changes this year are designed to eliminate confusion among racers.
First, racers will no longer have to race partial laps. In the past, some races would involve a full lap and a partial lap.
“It simplifies things to not have to change the course markers and have less course marshals out there,” Peterson said. “People just go the same way they went the first time.”
Second, Saturday’s races will run counter clockwise and Sunday’s races will run clockwise. This is so racers on Saturday only see signs facing the direction the races Saturday go, likewise for Sunday.
“We have to put the signs for both races up at the same time and you end up having so many signs that people are confused about which races is my race,” Peterson said. “By having the sunday races go a different direction, it’s more clear because the signs are facing the other direction.”
The schedule for the races are listed in the order of when the first wave starts. Freestyle ski races are on Saturday and classic ski races are on Sunday.
The Okerstrom Marathon 50K kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday; the Korteloppet 12K starts at 8:40 a.m.; the high school 6K starts at 8:50 a.m.; the George Kuhn Half Marathon 25K starts at 9:00 a.m.; and the Skate Fun Tour 6K starts at 9:15 a.m. The Short’s Fat Bike races start at 11:50 a.m. for the 35K and 11:55 a.m. for the 13K.
On Sunday, the Lombard Loppet 34K starts at 9:00 a.m.; the high school boys 6K starts at 9:10 a.m.; The Chemical Bank classic 17K starts at 9:30 a.m.; the 6K Tour starts at 9:50 a.m. The “Vasasaurus Stomp!” Snowshoe Race 8K will cap off the weekend with a 10:30 a.m. start time.
“The Vasa is kind of becoming a celebration of winter sports,” Peterson said. “We’re trying to get everybody — all the major outdoor endurance athletes — involved.”
The event tent at the finish line this year features Short’s beer on tap, goods from Cherry Republic, food from Blue Tractor, North Peak, Great Lakes Potato Chips and Jolly Pumpkin.
This year’s Vasa has drawn over 350 volunteers to get a glimpse of the races spectacle first hand.
“It’s kind of a labor of love,” Peterson said. “Racers think it’s all about them but it’s really more about a community effort I think.”
