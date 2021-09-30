ACME — The North American Vasa announced Wednesday it plans to return in 2022 with a full slate of races. The 46th annual event is set for the weekend of Feb. 12 and 13 at Timber Ridge Resort in Acme.
Janice Davidson will take over as race director, replacing Jeff Roe.
Davidson most recently worked as the Volunteer Director for the Frankfort Ironman 70.3. She also directs North Mitten Events, which hosts the Betsie Valley Trail Run and North Mitten Half Marathon 10K and 5K.
“We were seeking a person with a strong background in outdoor event planning and directing and were very impressed with Janice’s background, energy and enthusiasm,” Vasa Director Gussie Peterson said in a press release.
The race was last held over the weekend of Feb. 8-9, 2020, attracting 350 volunteers and 2,000-plus race entrants. That year VASA introduced the “Vasasaurus Stomp” for it’s 2019 races, an 8K snow- shoe race named after its mascot.
The event set for this past February was cancelled in December of 2020 over concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The VASA cross-country ski marathon is one of the few races of its kind in North America. It frequently sees skiers that race in the American Birkebeiner from Cable to Hayward, Wisconsin, which is both the largest and longest, attracting more than 10,000 racers annually.