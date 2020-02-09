ACME — Alex Vanias said he wasn’t sure how many Vasa 50K freestyle Okerstrom marathons he had won.
“I’m not keeping count,” he says.
Saturday ended up as Vanias’ fourth win in the Vasa and second in a row. Unlike in years past where Vanias was battling Sam Holmes for the top spot in the race, Holmes entered the 25K this year and Vanias was isolated in the lead for most of the race.
“I was alone the whole way,” Vanias said. “After one kilometer, I was just breaking trail, doing my own thing.
“It’s pretty nice (racing by myself) because I could just keep it not too hard the whole way. Take my time going up the hill, take my time going down the hill and not worry about anybody else.”
Vanias, 29, finished with a time of 2:21:45, seven minutes ahead of the next finisher. Brad White, 38, of Holland took second with a time of 2:28:51; Alex Dennis, 22, of Marquette placed third at 2:31:21.
Vanias is a regular competitor in the Vasa, but he said he still needed to use the first lap to get used to the changes to the course.
“The second lap was a little icy from all the people snowplowing downhill,” Vanias said. “It was fine, I know the course pretty well.”
Vanias resides in Ann Arbor, and returns to the Vasa because of its proximity to his parents’ house in Traverse City — a quarter mile from Timber Ridge. With the distance Vanias covered Saturday, he could have skied there and back 62 times.
“I started out bike racing and I did ski racing just to train in the winter and I liked it a lot,” Vanias. “I take skiing more seriously now; it’s my main sport.”
Vanias trains 600 hours a year, working around his full-time career as a mechanical engineer. He also roller skis during the snow-deprived summer months.
“There’s no break,” Vanias said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.