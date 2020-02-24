FIFE LAKE — Forest Area did what?
Seniors Chase Ingersoll and Johnny Stosio each notched double-doubles Monday to lead Forest Area to an upset over Division 4 No. 4-ranked Gaylord St. Mary, winning 87-72.
The Warriors (10-7, 6-7 Ski Valley Conference) got off to a hot start and never looked back. Ingersoll led the Warriors in scoring with 30 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Johnny Stosio scored 21 points, 10 rebounds with six assists. Phoenix Mulholland and Jeff Chase both scored 10 points along with five rebounds.
St. Mary (14-3, 12-2) was led by Brady Hunter with 21 points. Conrad Korte and Brody Jeffers each had 10.
Earlier in the season, St. Mary earned an 82-59 win at home against Forest Area.
It doesn’t get any easier for St. Mary, traveling to No. 7 Pellston (15-2, 12-1) Wednesday. The Snowbirds now need a win for a shot at sharing the Ski Valley conference.
Forest Area travels to Mancelona Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC Central 54
Midland Dow 44
TCC (15-3): Josh Burnham 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks; Carson Bourdo 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Henry Goldkuhle 9 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: TC Central hosts TC West Friday.
Leland 62
TC Christian 60
Leland was down by 20 with 7:30 to go in the third.
Leland (10-7): Gavin Miller 34 points, 10 rebounds; JJ Popp 14 points, 16 rebounds.
TCC: Brock Broderick 27 points, 6 assists; Levi Belanger 9 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals; Elliott Molby 9 points; Jeremy Hansen 8 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Leland at Buckley Wednesday.
GT Academy 72
Cadillac Heritage 39
Grand Traverse Academy (4-11): Zach Dix 17 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 blocks; Colin Slack 14 points, 4 rebounds; Isaac Alexander 20 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals; Ben Rice 9 points, 9 rebounds.
Cadillac Heritage: Peyton Shaffer 12 points; Conner Farmer 10 points; Evan Williams 6 points.
UP NEXT: GTA hosts Charlton Heston Academy, Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 68
Buckley 52
LLSM: Shawn Bramer 30 points; Dylan Barnowski 22 points.
Buckley (3-14): Tyler Francisco 30 points; Jackson Kulawiak 9 points.
UP NEXT: Buckley hosts Leland Monday.
Boyne Falls 60
Atlanta 31
Boyne Falls (9-7): Roy Cool 23 points; Tyler Gellis 14 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne Falls at Ellsworth Wednesday.
Glen Lake 52
McBain 34
Glen Lake (15-2, 11-0 Northwest): Reece Hazelton 15 points; Ben Kroll 12 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Benzie Central Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
D3 No. 3 Lake City 37
D4 No. 3 Bellaire 27
Bellaire’s first loss of season
Bellaire (18-1, 15-0 SVC): Jacey Somers 14 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals; Katie Decker 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, steal.
UP NEXT: Bellaire at Inland Lakes, Tuesday.
GT Academy 50
Cadillac Heritage 22
GTA (8-5): Claudia Burley 17 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals & a block. Katelynn Dix 15 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals. Kaylynn Allen 4 points, 5 steals. Morgan Porter and Trinity Stringer 4 points each.
UP NEXT: GTA host Charlton Heston Tuesday.
HOCKEY
Bay Reps 6
GR Christian 2
Bay Reps: Kaleb Miller 3 goals; Will Fournier 2 goals; Ben Polomsky goal. Drew Hardy assist; Aaron Ackerson assist; Cameron Altonen assist; Judd Lawson, win, 22 saves.
UP NEXT: Bay Reps play Muskegon Reeths-Puffer in regional semifinals Thursday.
